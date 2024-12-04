Get three Aston Villa vs Brentford predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 20:15 Premier League clash (04/12/2024).

It has been a far cry from last season for Aston Villa, who have seen a drop off in form and results, so much so they have slipped out to 12th in the league table. Brentford meanwhile have been consummate at home, but failures on the road, and yet, may have another opportunity to turn this around.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Betting Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Brentford @ 19/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 5.5 Villa Corners @ 1/2 with bet365

Yoane Wissa to Score @ 10/3 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Villans feeling the Sting

It has hardly been an impressive run for Villa of late, facing disappointment after disappointment in the league, now five games without a win, and eight in all competitions.

Losses and ill-fated draws have plagued them, and they are set to face another one this Wednesday, as the Bees journey north.

Brentford had been formidable at home and lacking on the road, but a hard-fought 10-man draw against Everton last week will likely give them the fire they need to press on to rectify this dismal away record.

They have equally fared well on trips to Villa Park, securing five draws in their last six visits here, in fact only losing two of their last 13 meetings.

As such the Bees look to be Villa's bogey side, a poor time for Unai Emery’s men to encounter, off such an abysmal run, but this should bode well for us.

Double chance leaves both the Brentford victory or draw open to us, and with Villa Park not even able to drag the claret and blue outfit from their rut, either looks likely.

Cornering the Market

Villa may struggle of late, but there is at least one area in which they appear to be excelling, corners.

They have been averaging an impressive 6.83 per 90 minutes so far, having hit the over 5.5 line in all bar one of their home games to this point.

Already comfortably enough to cover the chosen line, but when coupled with the Bees' woeful away record in this regard it seems even more apt.

Brentford have given up at least seven corners in every single road game to this point, conceding on average bang on 10.

All of this bodes well for the over 5.5 line, as the Villans' impressive rate may already be enough to cover, but the Bees' issues here make it ever better.

Wissa in Wonderous Form

Yoane Wissa has been in fantastic form of late, and when it comes to goalscoring this simply cannot be ignored.

He currently ties the Bees in terms of goals with eight, but six goals in his last six places him as one of the most proficient strikers in the league at present.

Scoring on his last trip to Villa Park will only serve to embolden him further in this one, as a seventh goal looks likely to come.

