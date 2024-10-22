Check out our football expert’s Aston Villa vs Bologna predictions and betting tips, prior to Tuesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (22/10/2024).

Aston Villa will look to make it three wins from three in the Champions League this season when they welcome Bologna to Villa Park this midweek.

Unai Emery’s side have so far defeated Swiss outfit Young Boys and German giants Bayern Munich in the league phase as they look to qualify directly for the round of 16 stage with a top-eight finish.

Bologna already sit five points behind their opposition after suffering a 0-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield last time out in the competition.

Aston Villa vs Bologna Betting Tips

Emery to oversee another European victory

With Villa having home advantage in this clash, they will likely dominate the majority of the possession in front of their own fans.

Villa fans have seen their side go unbeaten across their last four home outings since a 2-0 loss to Arsenal, and with wins against Everton, Wolves and Bayern in that time, more success will be expected here.

That’s likely to be helped by their explosive goalscoring of late, with the home side netting 2+ goals in seven of their last nine competitive matches.

With Bologna keeping just one clean sheet across their last five outings, the visitors know that they’ll need to perform admirably from a defensive perspective to get anything out of this match.

A 2-2 draw with Genoa last time out extended their run to just one win across their last five away games as they continue to struggle for consistency on their travels.

Aston Villa vs Bologna Tip 1:

Bologna will struggle to contain Villa

With Villa expected to dominate for large spells of this match, Bologna will find it tough to contain the home side at a packed-out Villa Park.

Bayern struggled with that in the last Champions League fixture at this venue and with the Serie A outfit in wayward form, they could grow impatient at times during this match.

That’s already been seen multiple times this campaign with Bologna, which has led the visitors to pick up 13 yellow and one red card in the process.

Four of those bookings have come in the Champions League and with the Italian outfit also conceding 21 fouls in total over their pair of matches to this point, expect them to add to that tally here.

Aston Villa vs Bologna Tip 2:

One of European football’s most in-form forwards

After coming off the bench in the 75th minute of his side’s 3-1 win over Fulham at the weekend, Duran had a rare goalless cameo.

Before that point, the Colombian youngster had netted four goals in the Premier League, averaging one per 46 minutes of league action.

But, with the games coming thick and fast, he may instead be used by manager Emery from the off here as the Spaniard looks to rotate his side and use the squad depth he has at his disposal.

If so, Duran seems well-placed to add to his seasonal goal tally of six strikes, especially as he netted the winner against Bayern in his side’s last Champions League outing.

Aston Villa vs Bologna Tip 3: