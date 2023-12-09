Aston Villa vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Two 3/1 Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet at Villa Park this Saturday.

Aston Villa's midweek win over Manchester City has prompted talk of a possible Premier League title tilt, but those theories will be tested when leaders Arsenal head to the West Midlands on Saturday evening.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win by one goal @ 3/1 with bet365

Kai Havertz - Anytime Goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

John McGinn - Player to be Booked @ 9/4 with bet365

Leon Bailey's second-half strike sealed a 1-0 victory over the Citizens and extended Villa's winning run at home in the league to 14.

Saturday's visitors were the last away side to triumph at Villa Park in the league, grabbing a 4-2 victory in February. They also won in midweek, with Declan Rice's 97th minute header sealing a thrilling 4-3 victory at Luton.

Mikel Arteta's side have not been great in recent weeks, but keep finding ways to get results and could do so again on Saturday.

Gunners can end Villa's home run

Despite facing questions over their goalkeeper, with David Raya again at fault at Kenilworth Road, and their lack of a standout striker, Arsenal find themselves top of the standings and leading the title race.

Arteta's men keep finding a way to win, doing so in their last six in all competitions, with their last three league victories all coming by a single goal.

Villa's 14-game-winning run in the league at home under Arteta's predecessor, Unai Emery, is a testament to how good of a coach the 52-year-old is, with his team currently third in the table, four points adrift of Saturday's opponents.

Emery was, of course, the man appointed to succeed Arsene Wenger and his dismissal in November 2019 may still rankle.

He is sure to have a plan to try and upset his old employers, but the visitors keep getting the job done and could sneak another victory by the narrowest of margins.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win by one goal @ 3/1 with bet365

Red-hot Havertz finding his form

Like Raya, Kai Havertz's presence in the Arsenal side following his summer move from Chelsea has also been questioned, but the German has started to prove his doubters wrong.

Havertz has scored in three of his team's last four in all competitions and his knack for netting important goals has helped drive the Gunners' recent run.

Arteta has been accused of sticking with the 24-year-old out of stubbornness, but the former Bayer Leverkusen man is starting to repay his boss' faith and is well-priced to strike again on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Tip 2: Kai Havertz - Anytime Goalscorer @ 3/1 with bet365

McGinn a card candidate

Aston Villa's approach will likely revolve around getting in amongst their opponents and unsettling them, precisely as Luton did.

Captain John McGinn will look to lead from the front. He averages 1.3 fouls per game this season and has received three yellows in the league.

He will not mind picking up another card if it helps his team disrupt Arsenal's rhythm and has been booked in three of the pair's last four meetings.

McGinn and fellow midfielders Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz are often in the thick of things and the skipper is the best price of the trio to receive a card.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Tip 3: John McGinn - Player to be Booked @ 9/4 with bet365