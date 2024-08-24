Aston Villa vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners Firing on all Cylinders

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.

Arsenal’s title push was derailed by two defeats to Aston Villa last season and the Gunners will be hoping that the Villans don’t hold them up again.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win to nil @ 5/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Amadou Onana to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Kai Havertz over 1.5 shots on target @ 3/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gunners can keep Villa at bay

Arsenal will be well aware of the danger posed by Aston Villa, after the Gunners were beaten home and away by Unai Emery’s men last season.

With Champions League football, the Villans have more on their plate this term and they started off this campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory at West Ham.

It was a more comfortable opener for the Gunners, who overcame Wolves 2-0 at the Emirates to suggest another strong title charge will be on the cards.

Arteta will demand the same performance levels from his side in the trip to Villa Park and another win to nil looks possible.

The Gunners have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight away games in the league and another shutout could be on the cards.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win to nil @ 5/2 with bet365

Onana heading for trouble

Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana stepped in to fill the midfield gap left by Douglas Luiz’ summer departure on the opening day of the season, and Onana may come under pressure on Saturday.

Villa were 2-1 winners at West Ham on the opening weekend of the season, but Emery’s men are likely to be forced into more defensive actions and recovery work against Arsenal.

Onana made only one successful tackle from three attempts against the Hammers and the 23-year-old was booked nine times in the Premier League for Everton last season.

At 11/4, the Belgian looks a good Tipto find himself in the book.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Tip 2: Amadou Onana to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365

Havertz can hit the target

Kai Havertz scored 13 Premier League goals last season and he started this campaign in fine fashion, registering five shots and finding the back of the net once against Wolves.

The Gunners forward outperformed his expected goals tally last term and he only looks likely to improve with more positional familairy under his belt.

Havertz is 3/1 to hit two or more shots on target at Villa Park and that looks like a value play.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Tip 3: Kai Havertz over 1.5 shots on target @ 3/1 with bet365