Aston Villa vs Arsenal Offer: Score £40 in Free Bets for Villa Park clash

How to Claim BOYLE Sports Aston Villa vs Arsenal Offer

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Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview

Premier League champions continue their title defence on Monday evening, as they travel to Aston Villa.

Villa Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in recent seasons, with the Gunners losing four of their last seven away matches against Villa.

However, they’ll face a very different Aston Villa side from the one that finished in the top seven in each of the last four Premier League seasons.

Ezri Konsa has joined Arsenal, while Ollie Watkins, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, Emiliano Martínez, and Lucas Digne have also departed. All six played a role in making Villa one of the Premier League's most competitive teams.

On the opening day, Villa struggled to adapt to life without those players. They were beaten 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion, with all the goals coming inside the opening 31 minutes.

After 40 minutes, new signing Joao Gomes was dismissed. He’ll join fellow new signing Johan Manzambi, who is injured, on the sidelines for the Arsenal clash.

However, Nicolas Jackson, who has recently arrived from Chelsea, may make his Aston Villa debut.

But whether he has the quality to strike against Arsenal’s resolute defence remains to be seen. Last season, Arsenal’s title-winning defence conceded just 27 goals.

While crucial centre-back William Saliba will miss the game through injury, Arsenal, particularly with the addition of Konsa, have the depth to remain defensively strong.

Gabriel Magalhães and Cristhian Mosquera started at centre-back in Arsenal’s comprehensive 3-0 opening day victory over Coventry City, while Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Ødegaard all netted inside the opening 49 minutes of that game.

Should Aston Villa struggle as they did on the opening day, Arsenal have the collective and individual quality to make it a miserable evening for the home side.

BOYLE Sports prices Aston Villa to win at 11/2 (6.50), while the visitors can be backed at 1/2 (1.50).

BOYLE Sports’ Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League Offer – Key Details

BOYLEs Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

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