Aston Villa v West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/5 Goalscorer Fancied in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa v West Ham predictions and betting tips, with three above evens tips for this Premier League match.

Aston Villa have a rock-solid home record, but face a tough task when they host an in-form West Ham side.

There are just two points separating these two teams and this looks set to be a competitive affair.

Aston Villa v West Ham Betting Tips

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 7/5 with bet365

Edson Alvarez to be shown a card @ 6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Stalemate fancied

Aston Villa are up to fifth in the Premier League after a solid start to the campaign and they will be hoping to pick up where they left off against West Ham on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side have won a remarkable ten Premier League games in a row at home, but all good things come to an end and they may be forced to share the spoils with the visitors.

The Hammers have only lost two of their 11 games in all competitions this season, to Manchester City and Liverpool, and have beaten the likes of Freiburg, Chelsea and Brighton.

Expect David Moyes’ men to sit deep and exploit their opponents on the counter-attack and at set-pieces.

Six of the last 14 meetings between these two sides have ended in stalemate and another competitive affair seems likely, one in which the draw looks like a big runner.

Aston Villa v West Ham Tip 1: Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Watkins to continue hot streak

Aston Villa have been among the top scoring teams in the Premier League this season, netting 19 times in eight matches.

Key to that has been the efforts of striker Ollie Watkins, who has four goals and four assists already this term.

The forward was rewarded with a call-up to the England team recently and netted the winner against Australia during the international break.

Watkins is a solid selection to get on the scoresheet again in this clash.

Aston Villa v West Ham Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 7/5 with bet365

Alvarez could fall foul of referee

Declan Rice’s replacement Edson Alvarez has done a very good job in West Ham’s midfield since signing in the summer, filling the hole left by the England man’s departure for Arsenal.

However, it has come at a price and he has been booked four times in seven games.

Expect Alvarez to be busy once again in this match-up and he is fancied to be shown a card once more.

Aston Villa v West Ham Tip 3: Edson Alvarez to be shown a card @ 6/4 with bet365