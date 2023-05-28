Arsenal vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 bookings tipped in Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Arsenal vs Wolves predictions and betting tips with excellent value for bookings and a result bets

With Arsenal fans mourning the season that has gone, one that saw them sit top of the league for almost all of the year, Wolverhampton Wanderers will travel to the Emirates to try and make the Gunners season even more depressing.

Arsenal vs Wolves Betting Tips

Arsenal to Win by 1 Goal @3/1 with bet365

Martin Ødegaard 2.5+ Shots @4/5 with bet365

Wolves 2+ Cards @3/1 with bet365

Gunners to Fire Away

Despite all that has occurred over the last few weeks, no one can deny what Arsenal and Mikel Arteta has achieved this year has been extraordinary. Fending off the indomitable Manchester City all season long has drawn impressive performances out all of all their players.

This has been paired with some impressive goalscoring. With four of their players being in the double digits goal tally as well as boasting one of the highest scoring averages in the league, sitting second behind City.

Wolves on the other hand hold the undesirable title of having scored the least goals out of all the Premier League teams even those who are fighting it out for relegation.

With no upcoming finals for Arsenal, squad rotation is unlikely with almost all of their top scorers taking the pitch. Averaging 2.67 goals per home game to Wolves’ 0.67 away, the Gunners look good value to win by at least one goal.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 1: Arsenal to Win by 1 Goal @3/1 with bet365

Norwegian Fire Power

Whilst the Norwegian on everyone's lips at the moment seems to be Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard has been nothing short of exemplary.

He has the most goals by a midfielder in this edition of the Premier League and will want to give the Arsenal faithful something to cheer for on the last day of the season, especially as the Captain of the side.

He averages 2.74 shots per game, and against what is usually a defensively minded wolves team, will be encouraged to shoot goalwards, trying to bypass their back line.

The added bonus of the shots is that they can miss, be blocked, hit the woodwork or even go in the back of the net. Whereas Shots on Target bets must be saved by the goalkeeper.

With this insurance and Ødegaard's impressive shooting rate, combined with a side that invites shots, he could well fire a few off this Sunday.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 2: Martin Ødegaard 2.5+ Shots @4/5 with bet365

Wolves painted in Yellow

Wolves fans are probably used to seeing their team in yellow this year, but I'm not talking about their distinctive kit. The midlands side currently sit top of the Premier League in terms of bookings with a massive 84.

Despite this they seem to have been seriously undervalued by the bookies to see 2+ cards at 3/1.

Two of their players currently sit in the double digits of cards with Nelson Semedo on 13 and Ruben Neves on 12. Both these players are likely to play with some abandon as well, with the threat of future suspension being nought.

Wolves average 2.57 cards per match and see 1.5+ bookings in a huge 70% of all the matches they have played this year.

Wolves look excellent value for this booking stats bet, with all the data leaning in favour of 2+ cards, with some immense value at 3/1.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 3: Wolves 2+ Cards @3/1