Arsenal vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners of the mark with a Bang

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Wolves predictions and betting tips ahead of their opening Premier League clash this Saturday.

Arsenal have been runners-up in the last two Premier League title races and will want to hit the ground running on Saturday in their opening game against Wolves, who have won just once in their last nine league visits to the red half of north London.

Arsenal vs Wolves Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & over 3.5 goals

Bukayo Saka to score at any time

Joao Gomes to be booked

Gunners should be in control

Arsenal scored 48 goals in their 19 Premier League home games last season and, although Wolves have won on their last three trips to London against Tottenham, Chelsea and Brentford, Gary O’Neil’s side look set for a difficult opening afternoon.

The visitors lost six of their final eight league games of the last campaign and conceded at least twice in ten of their final 14 away matches on the road, so we can expect the Gunners to exploit any gaps that may appear in their defence.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won 13 of their last 15 league home matches and with nine of their matches at the Emirates last term featuring at least four goals, so expect the Londoners to come out on top in another high-scoring game.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 1: Arsenal to win & over 3.5 goals

Saka can open his account

Bukayo Saka scored four goals in the opening seven matches of the last Premier League campaign and he can get his tally up and running with a successful strike in Arsenal’s season opener.

The England wideman had 102 shots in 35 starts for the Gunners last term and the only match in his final 23 when he didn’t have at least two shots on goal was the goalless draw at champions Manchester City, where chances were predictably limited.

He scored in the 2-1 win over Wolves in December and should be geared up to repeat the trick on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 2: Bukayo Saka to score at any time

Gomes may fall foul of the referee

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes picked up 11 yellow cards in 32 starts last season and looks vulnerable in the cards markets, having committed multiple fouls in nine of his final 13 matches of the campaign, including three in their 2-0 defeat to the Gunners at Molineux in April.

He had five in his opening 11 games of last season and it may not take him long to register his first of the campaign in what looks set to be a busy afternoon in the heart of the midfield.

Arsenal vs Wolves Tip 3: Joao Gomes to be booked