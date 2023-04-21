Arsenal vs Southampton Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Premier League Showdown

Goal brings you the latest Arsenal vs Southampton betting predictions tips and odds ahead of Friday's crucial Premier League clash

The Gunners have squandered two-goal leads to draw their last two matches 2-2 but will see this game as the perfect chance to bounce back against a Saints side who have failed to win their last six.

Southampton have also failed to score in four of their last five away from home and look there for the taking at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Southampton Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Arsenal to win and over 3.5 Goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Bukayo Saka to score at Anytime @ 13/10 with bet365

Romeo Lavia to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

Gunners could go big

Last Sunday's 2-2 at West Ham fuelled talk that the Arsenal players are starting to feel the nerves as they target their club's first Premier League title since 2003-04.

However, they remain unbeaten in their last nine league games and Southampton look like the perfect opponent.

Ruben Selles made a decent start as Nathan Jones' replacement but looks to be running out of ideas and frankly speaking, a run of six without a victory is pure relegation form.

They also have a terrible record in this fixture, with the Saints failing to win their last 27 trips to Arsenal in all competitions.

The Gunners seem sure to win and could do so in style. They have won their last four at home in the league, scoring three or more on each occasion and could extend that run on Friday.

Arsenal vs Southampton Bet 1: Arsenal to win and over 3.5 Goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Saka to bounce back

It could have been so different for Arsenal at West Ham last Sunday. Bukayo Saka had a chance to put them 3-1 up from the penalty spot but missed the target and his error was compounded just two minutes later when Jarrod Bowen equalised.

Saka has faced adversity in his young career but always seems to return stronger and will be keen to make amends on Friday.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 league goals this season, two of which came on his last league start at the Emirates, March's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

He will surely get chances against a Southampton side who have conceded 12 times in their last five games.

Arsenal vs Southampton Bet 2: Bukayo Saka to score at Anytime @ 13/10 with bet365

Lavia looks like a card candidate

One of the few bright spots in Southampton's season has been Romeo Lavia, whose form since joining from Manchester City last summer has led to rumours of another move away.

Arsenal are one of the clubs thought to be interested in the 19-year-old but he still has some raw edges to work on.

He and James Ward-Prowse can often find themselves left exposed in midfield and that has contributed to the Belgian picking up seven yellow cards in his 22 Premier League appearances.

Against an experienced pair of midfield campaigners in Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, he could catch the eye of referee Simon Hooper.

Arsenal vs Southampton Bet 3: Romeo Lavia to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365