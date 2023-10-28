Arsenal vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunner’s Dominant in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in round 10 of the Premier League.

Arsenal will continue their bid as title challengers this weekend as they welcome Sheffield United to the Emirates. This amid a flurry of losses by rivals Manchester City opening the door for them to take the lead. Another three points would go a long way to fending off the Sky Blue outfit.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Blades sit rock bottom of the league with just one point and are floundering as they now must face an encounter with one of the best sides in the league. Things could get ugly for Sheffield in London.

Gunners struggle to route their enemy

Despite Arsenal being unbeaten on the season, presently sitting third, they have failed to score more than two goals on many occasions with close wins and hard-fought matches becoming the norm.

They have only surpassed the over two goals line twice on the season, and one could see these issues persisting, bringing the under well into play.

The Blades also act to bring the line closer to home, conceding an average of 2.25 goals per away game, as they seem to become embattled on the road.

Arsenal may well struggle once again, particularly after their midweek performances may leave the squad fatigued, and without their venomous sting.

Look for them to secure the win but struggle to put the game to bed.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Arsenal to Win & Under 3 Arsenal Goals @6/4 with bet365

Aiming for the corners

The stars seem to align for this game, as Arsenal come in with one of the highest corner rates in the league and Sheffield comes in with one of the worst records when it comes to conceding these.

The Gunners average 8.8 corners per home game, and have hit the over-seven line in all bar one of their matches, this being against Man City.

The Blades conceded a whopping 9.25 corners when playing away and have hit the over-seven line in all of their matches, except their match with Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal are a far better side than that of the Forresters and should well be able to bag the corners, as they have in every game, especially considering they are not playing the champions City.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Over 7 Arsenal Corners @10/11 with bet365

Rice Romping Forwards

Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal was one of the signings of the summer, as the Englishman has dominated in his role and gotten some goals to boot.

He often pops up on the edge of the box and has considerable opportunities to test the keeper.

Rice is averaging just over a shot on target every other game, but against the despondent Blades side should find himself with ample opportunity to drive forwards and fire a few shots on target.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Declan Rice 0.5+ Shots on Target @6/4 with bet365