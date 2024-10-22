Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners can get back in the saddle

Get our Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Tuesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (22/10/2024).

Arsenal suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, which was their first loss of the season.

The Gunners have a good opportunity to get back to winning ways in the home comforts of the Emirates Stadium against a Shakhtar side who drew their opening Champions League game 0-0 at Bologna before losing 3-0 against Atalanta.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 11/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Pereira Pedrinho to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Gunners can win entertaining affair

After the disappointment of their defeat at Bournemouth, manager Mikel Arteta will be determined to see his Gunners side bounce back at the first time of asking.

Arsenal have built a reputation for being strong in defence, but they have now conceded in all of their last four Premier League games.

With the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Bournemouth all scoring against the Gunners, that should give Shakhtar hope they can also get on the scoresheet on Tuesday night.

Given Arsenal’s defensive record of late, it would be little surprise to see the Ukrainian outfit get on the scoresheet here, but the hosts should still have enough quality in the final third to come out on top.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tip 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Havertz to add to his tally

One man who will be eager to get back among the goals is Kai Havertz, after the Germany international was kept quiet in the defeat to the Cherries at the weekend.

The 25-year-old is Arsenal’s top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with four to his name, while he also found the back of the net in their last Champions League game in a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

With his physicality and finishing ability, the former Chelsea star is good value in the anytime goalscorer market to add to his tally for the season.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tip 2: Kai Havertz to score anytime @ 11/10 with bet365

Busy night in store for Pedrinho

With Havertz up front and Raheem Sterling likely to be playing on the right flank in the potential absence of Bukayo Saka, Shakhtar left-back Pereira Pedrinho looks set for a busy evening in north London.

The Brazilian has already picked up two yellow cards in the Ukrainian Premier League this season and is not afraid to go in for a challenge.

With Arsenal expected to see plenty of the ball and with those threats down the right flank, Pedrinho looks good value to be booked here.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tip 3: Pereira Pedrinho to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365