Arsenal last turned out in the Champions League under Arsene Wenger in the 2016-17 season, but the Gunners are back in the big time and will be looking to make their mark against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs PSV Betting Tips

After finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League last season, Arsenal were drawn in Group B in this season's Champions League along with PSV, Lens and Sevilla.

Expect a winning start from the Gunners

Arsenal fans could not have asked for much more from their team this season with Mikel Arteta's men starting the Premier League season with four wins and a draw from their opening five fixtures.

That keeps them right in the early hunt for the title again, although their performances have not been totally convincing.

The Gunners were held on their own patch by Fulham last month and were hardly barnstorming going forwards in their 1-0 win over strugglers Everton on Sunday.

The Champions League return should lift Arteta's players, however, and they have found a way of winning even when they are not at their best - for example, in the 3-1 win over Manchester United before the international break.

Defensively there are still some concerns with Arsenal having kept just two clean sheets in six competitive games this term and PSV could get on the scoresheet in defeat, having thrashed Rangers 5-1 in the second leg of their Champions League playoff.

Arsenal unlikely to shut out Eredivisie visitors entirely

Keeping to the theme of goals, a 2-1 win to Arsenal looks like a decent correct-score bet for Tuesday's clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal won by that scoreline against Nottingham Forest in August and have conceded four goals in their three home contests this season.

It’s also worth noting that four of Arsenal's five wins in the group stage of the Europa League last season were by single-goal margins and that included a 1-0 win over PSV in London last October.

PSV have lost some key players over the summer but they are still a danger going forwards and can score a consolation goal.

Captain fantastic Odegaard can strike

When looking at likely goalscorers in this contest, punters could have a hard time working out whether Arteta will start with Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates.

For that reason, it could be worth swerving both and instead backing midfielder Martin Odegaard to score in this Champions League curtain-raiser.

Odegaard has managed 16 shots in the Premier League this term - more than any other Arsenal player - and has scored twice.

His forward runs could be key and he can make his mark against PSV.

