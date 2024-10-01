Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs PSG predictions and betting tips for Tuesday’s 20:00 Champions League game at the Emirates Stadium.

Beaten semi-finalists last May, PSG head to London after securing a 1-0 home win over Girona in their first League stage game, while the Gunners held out for a point away to Atalanta in their opener a fortnight ago.

Arsenal vs PSG Betting Tips

Arsenal may have an edge at home

The onus will be on Arsenal to attack on Tuesday after they failed to win or score in Bergamo.

The Gunners have been a much more potent force in front of their own fans this season, scoring nine goals in back-to-back home games over the past seven days.

They also conceded in both games and, although that may have been expected with a 16-year-old goalkeeper making his debut in adult professional football against Bolton last week, it was more surprising to see Leicester score twice at the Emirates.

Arsenal relinquished control against Steve Cooper’s side and if the team that currently sits fourth bottom of the Premier League can do it, the French champions certainly can too.

PSG have scored and conceded in five of their seven games this season and will be boosted by the returns of Marco Asensio and Desire Doue for this trip to London.

However, Luis Enrique is also without a couple of key defenders, while a reported bust-up with star winger Ousmane Dembele has seen him dropped from the squad.

Mikel Arteta has enough quality and experience at his disposal to push for three points in this game.

His side won four of their five home Champions League games last season and were arguably hard done by when Bayern Munich could have had a man sent off and were lucky not to concede a penalty in their 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners can grab goals either side of half-time

Arsenal scored in both halves in 58% of their home Premier League matches last season, which was 11% higher than the league average.

The Gunners also managed to do it in four of their five home Champions League fixtures, only falling to do so against an ultra-defensive Porto side.

Arteta’s side are capable of bagging either side of the break on Tuesday against a PSG side that are not known for keeping many clean sheets.

Enrique’s men conceded in all six of their away European trips last season, shipping first-half goals in four of those contests.

Timber tipped to log at least one shot

Jurrien Timber had an excellent game for Arsenal on Saturday as he recorded his first assist for the club.

The Dutchman also took two shots in the 4-2 win over the Foxes as he regularly took up attacking positions in the middle of the pitch.

Timber also had a shot against Wolves after coming on as a substitute in the Gunners’ opening game of the season and another in the North London derby.

Timber recorded at least one shot in 10 of his final 18 matches for Ajax before injuries struck him in his first season with Arsenal, which suggests he is a value pick to get off a strike on Tuesday.

