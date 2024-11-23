Check out our football expert’s Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips, before Saturday’s 15:00 Premier League clash (23/11/2024).

Despite going so close last term, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are flailing, now nine points adrift of the leaders, Liverpool. The North London club desperately need to make up ground, only possible if they manage to cure the run of poor results that plague them.

Nottingham Forest meanwhile are proving to be the shock of the league, currently themselves level on points, sitting 5th, with Arsenal. The Gunners must close the gap to the top, as Forest will want to maintain these heights, with the clash presenting opportunities for both sides.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @21/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 3.5 Forest Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Chris Wood 1.5+ Shots @10/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

Returning Fire

Arsenal may not have perceived their battles to be with Nottingham Forest at the start of the season, but results speak for themselves, and the Gunners look to have lost their voice of late.

Victories are needed to revive their title push, and three points in this one is a must, having now gone four league games without a win.

Forest may have been flying, but trips to the Emirates have rarely swung their way, losing all three of their last journeys here.

Doing the double on them last term should buoy the Gunners as well, securing six points, to the tune of 2-1 in each meeting.

Arsenal simply must bounce back, as having the Emirates and considerable head-to-head form behind them, places them well to do so.

Goals are our next consideration then, but not one to be concerned about. In the recent meetings between the two in North London, the over 2.5 line has always been hit, as well as in both clashes last term.

It is also worth bearing in mind that in three consecutive home games, Arsenal have gone covered the line comfortably. Forest equally aids in the efforts, having achieved the line in their last three on the bounce also.

Victory looks set to swing Arsenal’s way, with more than a few goals scored along the way.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @21/20 with bet365

Forest Hitting Pay-Dirt

It is no secret that Forest have been on one of the most impressive runs this term, and whilst the game may not swing their way, they will not go quietly.

Looking to build on their performances of late, the Tricky Trees will be emboldened to live up to their name, and make life difficult for the Arsenal backline.

Forest have been averaging a massive 6.6 shots on target per away game. Whilst they may not hit such heights, the over 3.5 line looks more than apt, something that has been achieved by them in every single road match to this point of the season.

With such impressive rates at their back, Forest are more than likely to test their luck further in this one.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Over 3.5 Forest Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Wood Working Overtime

Many may have questioned the choice to sign notorious big man Chris Wood to Forest, but this decision has more than paid off.

With eight goals to his name, second in the race for the Golden Boot, the Kiwi footballer has turned his talents excellently, and remedied Forest’s plight.

Despite this, he may be stymied in terms of hitting the target, as the Gunners' formidable centre-halves take charge at the back, but it will not be for lack of trying.

Hence we are looking to the shots instead of those needing to be on target, as Wood’s efforts can be blocked, missed or even hit the woodwork, merely needing to be attempted.

Wood has been averaging 2.1 shots per game so far this term, and he will not shy away from the challenge in this one.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Chris Wood 1.5+ Shots @10/11 with bet365