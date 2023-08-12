Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Forest to go down fighting in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert serves up his three best Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League opener.

Lifting the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend was the perfect way for Arsenal to start their 2023/24 season – but now comes the serious business with Premier League points on the line.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & under 3.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Serge Aurier over 2.5 tackles @ 4/6 with bet365

Over 3.5 cards @ 4/5 with bet365

Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way to the line last term and know that if they are to do so again they need to be winning matches against opponents such as Nottingham Forest.

Forest, of course, defied the odds simply by staying in the top flight last term, but if they are to repeat the feat they are going to have to improve on the worst away record of any side in the league.

Gunners should break down gutsy Forest – but don't go expecting a massacre

New season, new opportunities, although surely nothing new in the suggestion that this has home banker written all over it.

Arsenal, awesome everywhere last season but especially at home, against Nottingham Forest, whose haul of eight points out of a possible 57 on the road was the lowest in the division.

A short summer has given Arsenal time to stand still and Forest to come on in leaps and bounds – but the reality is that Mikel Arteta's side, reinforced by the arrivals of Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, should simply be too strong for Steve Cooper's plucky fighters.

However, betting on a comprehensive landslide is obvious, no great value and, in actual fact, arguably the wrong way to go.

When Forest went to the Emirates in October last season they were thrashed 5-0 and lucky to get away with just five. When the teams met again in May, admittedly at the City Ground, Cooper was getting the best out of a new, sturdier 3-4-2-1 set-up and Forest won 1-0.

The 1-0 Forest win shouldn't overly influence punters – the one goal in total, however, is more revealing.

Arsenal's intensity and attacking options off the bench ought to ensure they win this but in a game featuring under 3.5 goals.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Arsenal/Under 3.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Aurier can tackle over/under question

There are a couple of over/under bets to consider, the first of which will be ex-Tottenham defender Serge Aurier making an awful lot of tackles on his return to north London.

Forest made 24 tackles at the Emirates last October with Aurier, hounded all afternoon by Gabriel Martinelli, putting in eight of them.

Over the course of the season the Ivory Coast right-back made 65 tackles for Forest, a tally bettered only by Neco Williams. That Aurier makes at least three in their seasonal curtain-raiser looks almost inevitable.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Serge Aurier over 2.5 tackles @ 4/6 with bet365

Watch the cards pile up as new rules come into play

The second over/unders bet is over 3.5 cards at 4/5, a low-looking target given what unfolded in the EFL last week and the interpretation of new rules.

Just tapping the ball away, any kind of dissent towards the referee, signs of time-wasting, just minor irritants before will now – if the Premier League refs follow IFAB's advice – result in yellow cards.

And, of course, referees are now under instruction to pile on loads of injury-time – the dawn of the 100-minute match is well and truly upon us. And the longer the match, the greater the chance of more cards coming out.

In last week's Community Shield, about as low-key a game as they come, referee Stuart Attwell had flashed four yellows within the first 31 minutes. If that's the sign of things to come then the cards may well be piling up at all games, including this one.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Over 3.5 cards @ 4/5 with bet365