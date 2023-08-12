New players with William Hill can claim their generous Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest offer to get £40 in free bets to use on the Gunners' PL clash.

William Hill are giving all new customers the chance to claim £40 in free bets to use on Arsenal's opening Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest this afternoon/

How to Claim William Hill’s Sign Up Offer

Learn more about the William Hill sign up offer

Already got a William Hill account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

William Hill are letting all new customers be able to claim £40 in free bets from just a £10 stake, with you only able to claim this offer via their mobile app.

All you need to do to claim this offer is:

Head over to the William Hill app Create your account Deposit £10 Place this £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher Once this is placed you will be able to claim your £40 in free bets These will expire after 30 days

This is one of the simplest and most straightforward sign up offers to claim, taking mere minutes between players signing up and receiving your free bets.

All players need to make sure they sign up via their mobile app and then they can claim the £40 in free bets easily.

The free bets can of course be used to play on this Saturday’s early kick off where Arsenal and taking on Forest at the Emirates.

Is this the best Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest offer?

William Hill’s sign up offer is comfortably one of the best welcome bonuses around, especially when looking to bet on Arsenal's game against Forest today.

The £40 in free bets is one of the highest amounts returned to players among all betting sites, with very few others offering such great value.

Users can claim this from just a £10 initial bet, par for the course for most bookmaker sign up offers.

The free bets also don’t expire for 30 days which means that players can use these whenever they please if they don't feel like using them on Arsenal's game today.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Arsenal are returning now from what was possibly the most disappointing season in their history, sitting atop the league for many weeks only to lose it at the last.

However, the Gunners have bolstered their squad over the summer and seem to be prepped and ready to make their charge once more.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber were all signed this summer, with Rice being their marquee signing as the Gunners finally landed the world class defensive midfielder they needed.

The addition of Havertz has added depth to their forward line, with Timber bolstering their options at the back, with both already proving their worth in Arsenal's Community Shield victory over Man City last weekend.

This victory over league rivals Manchester City may well be a signal of their intent heading into the season, even if it was by the barest of margins.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand are preparing itself for another difficult season ahead following last season where they scraped their way through games and battled hard to stay up.

They are, however, aided in this plight by having managed to hold onto their star-attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, a player who contributed 13 goals last season and will no doubt be crucial to the success of the side.

Playing at the Emirates, Arsenal should well be the favourites but with changes to the squad possibly upsetting the balance the door is open for Forest to get something from this.