Arsenal vs Monaco Predictions and Betting Tips: Massive Gunners win tipped in pre-season friendly

Our football betting expert offers up his Arsenal vs Monaco predictions and betting tips with an 11/1 correct score tipped in the Emirates Cup clash.

Arsenal complete their pre-season preparations with a meeting with French big guns Monaco in the 2023 edition of the Emirates Cup on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Monaco Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Bukayo Saka to score at any time @ 8/5 with bet365

Arsenal to win 3-1 @ 11/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal to win entertaining affair

This is Arsenal’s final pre-season game and has the Emirates Cup name attached to it, so it holds a little more importance than their previous friendly meetings. The game is also being played at the Gunners’ Emirates Stadium home and they should be expected to sign off their preparations for the new season with a win - but Monaco can at least play their part by getting on the scoresheet.

The north London club shipped three goals in an eight-goal thriller with Barcelona in their last friendly and have kept only one clean sheet in their pre-season campaign. This game may be played with a bit more competitive spirit than some of Arsenal’s other summer fixtures, but boss Mikel Arteta is still likely to make plenty of changes in personnel as the game progresses and that should lead to a few chances for Monaco.

The Ligue 1 club have some quality attacking options and have scored a total of nine goals in their six pre-season games, so there are plenty of reasons to believe that Monaco can score in defeat on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Monaco Tip 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Saka the standout scorer pick

Bukayo Saka enjoyed his strongest campaign to date for Arsenal last season and will be looking to scale even greater heights in 2023/24.

The 21-year-old scored against Barcelona in the last friendly and should be on penalty duties, despite missing from the spot against the Catalan giants.

Saka hit 14 goals in 38 Premier League games last term and has two goals and one assist in his last four pre-season games. He looks the best bet to score at any time in the Emirates Cup final.

Arsenal vs Monaco Tip 2: Bukayo Saka to score at any time @ 8/5 with bet365

High-scoring game has potential

The final bet is a 3-1 win for Arsenal at 11/1, which also opens up the possibility of over 3.5 goals at a more modest 13/8 for fans of the overs/unders goals markets.

Arsenal contested a 5-3 thriller with Barcelona in their previous friendly, but the scoreline could be a little more conventional on this occasion in a game in which both teams are looking to sharpen up in the closing stages of their season preparations.

The Gunners are averaging just over two goals per game in pre-season and have conceded on average exactly one goal per game. Monaco have scored on average just over one goal per game in their summer campaign, so 3-1 looks a reasonable selection for correct-score punters.

Arsenal vs Monaco Tip 3: Arsenal to win 3-1 @ 11/1 with bet365