Get three Arsenal vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 15:00 FA Cup Third Round tie (12/1/2025)

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Newcastle in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg and they are aiming to bounce back in this weekend's FA Cup third-round showdown with Manchester United.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Mikel Merino 0.5+ shots on target @ 11/10 with bet365

Diogo Dalot to score or assist a goal @ 7/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Red Devils primed to frustrate jaded Gunners

Manchester United produced an impressive performance to draw 2-2 with Premier League leaders Liverpool last weekend and they will be hoping to build on that effort on Sunday.

United lost 2-0 at Arsenal at the start of December, conceding both goals from set-pieces and that started a run of five defeats in six league games for the Red Devils.

However, they were much improved at Anfield and should be competitive at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal's lack of cutting edge cost them in Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle.

The Gunners had 23 shots to the Magpies' seven but ended up losing 2-0 and they may struggle to put away United inside 90 minutes.

A draw would take the tie to extra-time, and possibly penalties, and Arsenal's attacking threat is greatly reduced by injuries to Bukayo Saka and his teenage understudy Ethan Nwaneri.

Four of United's last eight league games ended in draws and they scored in the 88th and 90th minutes of last month's 2-1 win at Manchester City so another tight contest could be on the cards.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Tip 1: Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Merino's aerial threat may be underrated

Arsenal's squad looks a little thin due to injuries so Mikel Merino, who did not feature against Newcastle, should be brought in to freshen up the midfield on Sunday.

The Spain international is worth backing to have at least one shot on target as he poses an aerial threat from corners and free-kicks.

Only Wolves have conceded more Premier League goals from dead-ball situations this season than Manchester United and Merino is also capable of testing the goalkeeper from distance in open play.

He had two shots, one of them on target, in the EFL Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace just before Christmas and scored with one of his two attempts at goal against Brentford on New Year's Day.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Tip 2: Mikel Merino 0.5+ shots on target @ 11/10 with bet365

Dangerous Dalot could trouble home defence

Manchester United mustered only five shots in their league defeat at Arsenal last month and two of those efforts came from wing-back Diogo Dalot.

The Portugal international has licence to get forward in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 formation and Dalot looks a big price to score or assist a goal on Sunday.

He will be disappointed with his output in the Premier League, contributing one assist in 20 starts, but he also set up a goal in the EFL Cup win against Leicester.

Dalot scored for Portugal in September's Nations League victory over Croatia and has had at least two shots in five of his last seven league matches, including last weekend's draw at Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Tip 3: Diogo Dalot to score or assist a goal @ 7/1 with bet365