Our football expert offers his Arsenal vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips, before Wednesday's 20:15 Premier League clash (04/12/2024).

United are feeling happier after a bright start under Ruben Amorim but this is their first serious test against an Arsenal side who can't stop scoring.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Arsenal win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 21/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Noussair Mazraoui Over 1.5 Fouls @ 13/8 with bet365

Under 10.5 Corners @ 4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Free-scoring Gunners can put Amorim in place

Ruben Amorim has to be quietly pleased with the start to his Manchester United reign but the Portuguese coach should be braced for a serious reality check at The Emirates.

United are unbeaten in three games under Amorim following up a 1-1 draw at Ipswich with a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League and Sunday's 4-0 thumping of Everton in the Premier League.

There were positives in all three performances, though still no end of negatives as well, and Amorim was the first to admit the Everton scoreline flattered his side.

And none of those three opponents are anywhere near Arsenal's class and Mikel Arteta's title challengers can win this well and with a fair few goals.

The Gunners have played three games since the international break, scoring 13 goals, culminating in Saturday night's 5-2 romp at West Ham.

They have had 24 hours more to prepare for this fixture while United are also missing a couple of key figures in Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo.

The Gunners did the double over United in the Premier League last season and can land the odds in London on Wednesday night in a game featuring over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Tip 1: Arsenal win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 21/20 with bet365

Pacy wingers can tie Mazraoui up in knots

All-action Noussair Mazraoui has added pace, energy and a real work ethic to the United defence, and the Moroccan will earn his stripes at The Emirates.

Playing on the right side of United's back three Mazraoui will feel the full weight of Arsenal's attacking options in what could easily turn into a damage-limitation exercise for the Red Devils.

Mazraoui is a fierce and keen tackler - indeed, no one in the United team can match his average tackle count of 3.3 per game.

That he only commits 1.2 fouls per game is respectable given the number of tackles but he is surely going to produce more against wave after wave of home attacks.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Tip 2: Noussair Mazraoui Over 1.5 Fouls @ 13/8 with bet365

Arteta's men to pile up the corners

Arsenal chalked up ten corners at West Ham on Saturday night as their endless pressure made them a constant threat.

They are averaging eight corners per home game, as well, and in the knowledge that nothing less than the win will do in the pursuit of Liverpool, more gung-ho football from Mikel Arteta's side should see them effortlessly skip over 6.5 corners.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Tip 3: Arsenal Over 6.5 Corners @ 8/11 with bet365