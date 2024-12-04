Arsenal vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips: 13/2 Bet Backed in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Manchester United bet builder tips, as the Gunners are expected to emerge victorious.

The biggest midweek clash sees a revitalised Arsenal taking on Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side, fresh off two home wins under the new man. An away trip has already spelled trouble for United under the Portuguese manager and the Emirates is unlikely to make this any easier.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Bet Builder Tips

Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @1/1 with QuinnBet

Over 9.5 Corners @ 21/20 with QuinnBet

Kai Havertz to Commit 1.5 Fouls @ 5/6 with QuinnBet

Total Odds: 13/2 with QuinnBet

Gunners bringing the Heat

Arsenal have been putting every visitor to the sword this term, as they look to be building a fortress out of the Emirates this term.

One such that even with the Red Devils seemingly newfound strength under Amorim, they will be unable to surmount.

Four victories in six at home this term will buoy the Gunners already, but then coupled with the four back-to-back victories they have over United at the Emirates they will be feeling downright rosy.

United have rarely fared well on their trips south of late, with just one victory on the road this term, something else that bodes well for Arsenal.

All that's left then is the goals, something neither side has been shy of, of late. Since the break has ended Mikel Arteta’s men have hit the over in every outing, handy with the onus of the game expected to be on them.

Meetings between the two are rarely quiet either, with six of the last eight and all four of Arsenal's wins over United seeing the over 2.5 goals line covered.

Goals will be in store, but the Gunners will continue holding up the walls of their Emirates fortress.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tip 1: Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @1/1 with QuinnBet

Taking flight at the Emirates

Corners are one thing that the Gunners have not been shy about this term, as their set-piece game is one of the best in the league.

United hardly shy away either and as such combined we expect the line to rise well above that of 9.5.

In competitive clashes when hosting, the Gunners have earned 12 in both their last two meetings, covering the 9.5 themselves, but anything the Red Devils can offer helps.

Only two games at the Emirates have missed out on the over-9.5 line, but when these two decent sides clash, history should repeat itself.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tip 2: Over 9.5 Corners @ 21/20 with QuinnBet

Havertz Harmful up Front

Kai Havertz has cemented his place in the Arsenal frontline, performing well up there, but some discipline issues still persist.

The German international has been averaging 1.9 fouls per game, not all that surprising when considering he is often on the wrong side of the man, tracking back from up front.

A clash with United is going to prove a rough and tumble clash, one that Havertz will not be able to avoid getting involved in.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tip 3: Kai Havertz to Commit 1.5 Fouls @ 5/6 with QuinnBet