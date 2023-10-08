Arsenal vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above Evens Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Premier League encounter.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League but they suffered a setback on Tuesday when losing 2-1 away to Lens in the Champions League. They will do their utmost to bounce back against City, who were impressive 3-1 winners away to RB Leipzig.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Tips

City should be too strong despite key absentees

Manchester City remained at the top of Champions League Group G after Wednesday’s superb 3-1 victory away to RB Leipzig and they can stay at the Premier League summit by defeating Arsenal at the Emirates.

The top flight’s chasing pack were given some encouragement last Saturday when City lost 2-1 away to Wolves.

City’s Molineux mishap came hot on the heels of a 1-0 loss away to Newcastle in the EFL Cup, meaning they had suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since January.

But Pep Guardiola’s side hadn’t lost three on the trot since April 2018 and they responded with a top-notch performance against Leipzig, who were dominated for long periods.

Arsenal had a different Champions League experience, losing 2-1 away to Lens, and their hopes for a much better weekend performance could depend heavily on the fitness of key attacker Bukayo Saka.

The 22-year-old lasted just 33 minutes against Lens but he has been back in training and looks set to stay in the Gunners’ starting line-up.

Saka’s importance has increased during Gabriel Martinelli’s recent spell on the sidelines.

Arsenal were surprisingly impotent after Saka’s withdrawal on Tuesday and they will need to play with a lot more pace and intensity to cause City serious problems.

City are also missing influential individuals with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne sidelined, but their strength in depth makes them worth a wager at 29/20 to secure a massive three points.

Haaland can hurt the Gunners

Each of City’s Premier League wins over Arsenal last season - 4-1 at the Etihad and 3-1 at the Emirates - were wrapped up by a goal from Erling Haaland, and the powerhouse Norwegian could have a match-winning role to play this weekend.

Haaland has gone two games without scoring but he remains the Premier League’s leading marksman with eight goals and looks a tempting 6/5 bet to notch on Sunday.

The 23-year-old missed a lot of chances during City’s 3-1 success in Leipzig, but he never stopped trying to get into scoring positions.

Arsenal will be doing their best to ensure that City’s goal machine is given fewer sights of goal.

However, aspects of the Gunners’ defensive work against Lens were sloppy and any further errors could be ruthlessly exposed by the Premier League’s outstanding centre-forward.

Jesus looks a card candidate

Gabriel Jesus was the only Arsenal player to be booked during their 2-1 loss in Lens and he looks overpriced at 12/5 to pick up a yellow card against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta demands a high work-rate from his forward players and Jesus plays his part enthusiastically when it comes to closing down opposition players.

He was booked six times in 26 Premier League appearances last season and Jesus might be even more wound up than usual as he prepares to take on his former employers.

