Arsenal spent last season battling it out with Manchester City for the Premier League title but, after the Citizens’ poor campaign, the Gunners are chasing Liverpool at the top of the table this term.

Mikel Arteta’s men host City looking to maintain the gap between them and the Reds, while Pep Guardiola’s side remain on the comeback trail after their dismal displays earlier in the season.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Goals on the cards

Manchester City came from a goal down to beat Club Brugge 3-1 in midweek to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League and will be looking to follow that up with another success when they visit Arsenal.

The Citizens have won four of their last five in the league but have still been leaky at the back, conceding six times in their previous three outings.

They have the worst defensive record of any team in the top seven, which is out of character for a Guardiola side.

City have scored first in five of the last seven meetings between them and Arsenal and both teams are fancied to play their part in this clash.

The two shared a pulsating 2-2 draw earlier in the season and a similar scoreline is not discounted, so take both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

Haaland overpriced to net

Even though his team have not been at their best this season, striker Erling Haaland still has 18 goals in 23 Premier League games.

He looked back to his best at times against Chelsea last week and could prove a big price to get on the scoresheet considering his phenomenal scoring record.

Timber could land in hot water

Injuries to Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu have meant that Jurrien Timber has had to play much of this season at right-back for Arsenal.

The Dutchman has picked up six cards in 19 league starts and looks an interesting proposition to be cautioned against a tricky Citizens attack which has been bolstered by the arrival of Omar Marmoush.

