Arsenal vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: United Pulling it Off in the US

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly meeting in California this weekend.

Two Premier League giants meet in California this weekend as preparations for the new season continue for Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Manchester United to win @ 6/4 with bet365

Amad Diallo to score anytime @ 10/3 with bet365

Under 3.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Red Devils can claim the win

This may be a friendly, but both sides will be keen to win to keep momentum going in their pre-season campaigns and United, who are slight underdogs, may have the best chance of doing so.

Both sides are still missing key players due to their previous international commitments, but the Gunners arguably have the greater absentees with Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba all missing.

The Red Devils are without their own stars, but Marcus Rashford has plenty of game time under his belt already and Rasmus Hojlund should be in line for a start.

United won a pre-season friendly against Arsenal in the United States just over a year ago and can take the win again.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Tip 1: Manchester United to win @ 6/4 with bet365

Amad to shine once more

Amad Diallo was the best player on the pitch in United’s win over Rangers last weekend and he capped off his performance with a wonderful goal.

The 22-year-old will be eager to impress as the new season draws closer and a couple more performances like that would push Erik ten Hag into giving him some competitive starts early next term.

Amad scored and assisted against Newcastle in his penultimate appearance of last season and netted a dramatic winner against Liverpool in their FA Cup campaign, so he has the ability to strike again in California.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Tip 2: Amad Diallo to score anytime @ 10/3 with bet365

Goals in short supply in California

The last pre-season friendly meeting between these sides ended 2-0 to United and, despite the small stakes, another relatively low-scoring game may be on the cards.

Arsenal’s only outing this summer ended 1-1 against Bournemouth this week and United have scored just two goals in two games against Rosenborg and Rangers, with both of those fixtures featuring fewer than four goals.

Under 3.5 goals has been a winner in each of these teams’ last four matches and that looks a good bet once again.

Arsenal vs Man Utd Tip 3: Under 3.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365