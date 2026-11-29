How to Claim Sky Bet's Arsenal vs Manchester City Offer

Visit Sky Bet using the promotional link and select the £30 free bets welcome offer. Register as a new Sky Bet customer and complete the account setup process. Deposit funds into your new account. Place your first bet as a single or each-way wager of at least £5. Your qualifying bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Once you qualify, you'll receive £40 as four £10 free bet tokens. Free bets can be used on eligible single or each-way markets, excluding virtuals. Free bet stakes are not returned with any winnings, and the tokens expire after 30 days.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Having spent several seasons pursuing Manchester City, Arsenal now find themselves in the position of being the team their rivals are chasing. Last season’s Premier League triumph ended a 22-year wait for the Gunners, and Sunday's victory would put them nine points clear of City.

Recent meetings between the two sides have been remarkably balanced, with two victories apiece and two draws across their last six encounters in all competitions.

Arsenal recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over City in August’s Community Shield, having also beaten them 5-1 at the Emirates in February 2025. However, City won both the EFL Cup final and their Premier League meeting at the Etihad towards the end of last season.

Sunday’s encounter could ultimately be decided by Arsenal’s ability to exploit City’s defensive shortcomings. Maresca’s side have gone ten consecutive matches without keeping a clean sheet, conceding first in seven of those fixtures.

Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke will look to capitalise on those vulnerabilities, although Arsenal have struggled to turn dominance into wins recently. The Gunners registered 30 shots against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday but were held to a 1-1 draw. The Sky Blues were also frustrated midweek in the UEFA Champions League, managing only a 2-2 draw with Napoli.

David Raya’s shoulder injury also concerns Arteta, particularly with Erling Haaland leading City’s attack. Kepa Arrizabalaga deputised for the Spaniard in midweek.

Maresca faces an important selection decision in midfield, where Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez and Ayyoub Bouaddi are still developing their understanding. Establishing control against Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes could be crucial to City’s chances.

Arsenal enter the fixture as favourites, with City having won just once in their last seven matches. However, their evenly contested recent head-to-head record suggests the defending champions cannot afford to underestimate their visitors.

Sky Bet's £40 Arsenal vs Manchester City Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet £5 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 (4 x £10 free bet tokens) Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. £10 min deposit. Place a min £10 qualifying bet. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 6 x £10 bet tokens for football BuildABets on restricted Premier League fixtures only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire at 20:00 on 12/10/26. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+. #ad GambleAware.org Full T&Cs



+