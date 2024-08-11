Arsenal vs Lyon Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals to flow in Emirates Cup

Our football betting expert offers his best Arsenal vs Lyon predictions and betting tips for their Emirates Cup encounter on Sunday.

Arsenal and Lyon will round off their pre-season preparations when they lock horns in the Emirates Cup on Sunday and both teams will come into the game on the back of impressive victories last time out.

Arsenal vs Lyon Betting Tips

Gunners can triumph in open contest

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last season, Arsenal have had a mixed bag of results over the summer, although they will head into this game in confident mood after their 4-1 thrashing of Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Mikel Arteta's side will now be aiming to round off their pre-season campaign with another morale-boosting victory, although Lyon will also be full of confidence after themselves putting four past German opposition in their last fixture - a 4-0 routing of Union Berlin.

With both teams in scoring form, this should prove an open game, but with home advantage and an impressive record in the Emirates Cup - they have won the pre-season competition a record seven times - Arsenal should prove too strong.

Keeping a clean-sheet might prove beyond the Gunners, however, as they have shipped at least one goal in all four of their pre-season games to date, while Lyon netted in 19 of their final 20 matches in Ligue 1 last season.

Saka back with a bang

After playing a key role in England's run to the European Championship final over the summer, Bukayo Saka only made his first appearance of pre-season against Leverkusen during the week, but after coming on as a half-time substitute in that game, he will have benefited from getting 45 minutes into his legs.

With Arsenal's Premier League opener against Wolves to come next week, Arteta will likely hand Saka a start on Sunday to further build up his match fitness and it would be no surprise to see the 22-year-old get on the scoresheet.

Saka had 34 goal contributions in all competitions for Arsenal last season, 20 of which were goals, and he is perhaps as likely as anyone in a red and white shirt to notch on Sunday.

Notable Emirates return for Maitland-Niles

Arsenal will not come up against former striker Alexandre Lacazette on Sunday, as he has been away representing France at the Olympics, but another ex-Gunner, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, should feature and he could leave his mark.

More known for his versatility than his goalscoring ability, Maitland-Niles only netted twice for Lyon last season - his debut campaign in France - but he was on the scoresheet against Union Berlin last weekend and will be desperate to show what he can do against his former employers.

Do not be surprised if Maitland-Niles notches in this one, even if his side do end up on the wrong end of the final result.

