Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Reds Booking in the Offing

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday at 16:30

Arsenal host Liverpool in a crucial Premier League showdown on Sunday and it appears a must-win contest in terms of the Gunners’ title hopes.

Liverpool can stretch their lead over Arsenal to eight points with a victory at the Emirates as the Reds hope to give Jurgen Klopp a title-winning send off.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Arsenal to Win @ 6/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with bet365

Alexis Mac Allister to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gunners can fire key title race blow

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool last month, but that loss looks the key piece of form in terms of the Gunners’ chances of winning at the Emirates on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s men created chance after chance in that cup clash, they won both the shot and corner count and bossed the ball and on another day the north London side would have been comfortable winners.

Arsenal will have been hoping that London rivals Chelsea took some points off Liverpool in midweek, that didn’t happen, but the Reds still have to go again off a short break.

There is no Mohamed Salah for Klopp’s side, Wataru Endo is away on international duty and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are only just returning from injury.

Arsenal have the power and physicality to dominate a more technical than sizable Liverpool midfield and that could prove the difference on Sunday.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 1: Arsenal to Win @ 6/5 with bet365

Goals could flow on the north bank of the Thames

This fixture has a history of goals, and with Arsenal needing three points to keep tabs on Liverpool in the title race, we may get another entertaining contest.

There have been 84 strikes in the last 25 meetings between these sides, at an average of 3.36 per game, and the 4/6 on offer of at least three strikes at the Emirates on Sunday looks a wise wager.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with bet365

Argentine in the book

Liverpool welcomed back Alexander-Arnold and Robertson from injury against Chelsea in midweek, but those two top-level performers are short of match practice and midfield enforcer Endo is still away on international duty.

The Reds still look a little short of defensive cover in midfield and Alexis Mac Allister is likely to have to do a fair amount of work to stop Arsenal’s attacks.

Whatever the result at the Emirates, the Gunners are likely to have a fair amount of the ball in midfield areas and Mac Allister may be heavily involved in the action.

The Argentinian has already been booked five times and sent off once in 17 Premier League starts this season and he could be in trouble again.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 3: Alexis Mac Allister to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365