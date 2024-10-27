Check out our football expert’s Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, prior to Sunday’s 16:30 Premier League clash (27/10/2024).

One of the biggest games of the 2024/25 Premier League season takes place on Sunday afternoon, as Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium.

After losing 2-0 to Bournemouth last time out in the competition, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping to see his side respond to claim a huge win in their title chase.

He’ll be extremely wary of the visitors though, who have won 11 of their opening 12 matches across all competitions this season, with Arne Slot enjoying an almost perfect start to his first season in charge at Anfield.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Draw @ 12/5 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals scored @ 8/11 with Betfred

Gabriel Martinelli to score anytime @ 3/1 with Betfred

Arteta and Slot battle it out for the first time

This latest matchday arguably throws up the biggest match of the season so far in the Premier League, as Arsenal and Liverpool do battle at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides enter here after recording solid 1-0 wins against Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig respectively in midweek Champions League action.

The Gunners suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League though, a result which has already dented that title aspirations this season to an extent.

Now they’ll look to get back to winning ways and extend their impressive four-match unbeaten run against the Reds in the top-flight, but that will prove hard to do without stars William Saliba and Martin Odegaard.

As for Liverpool, their 2024/25 campaign couldn’t have gone too much better so far as they’ve lost just one of their opening 12 outings across all competitions.

On Wednesday in Germany, Slot became the first English top-flight manager to win as many as 11 of his first 12 games in charge across all competitions, with Liverpool looking to seize more vital points in this fixture.

Even though Arsenal are unbeaten across their last four Premier League meetings with Liverpool, two of those matches have ended in stalemate.

On top of that, the Gunners enter this latest clash on the back foot after losing 2-0 to Bournemouth last time out in league action and will be looking to avoid recording successive league losses for the first time since December.

As a result, expect the home side to focus on defensive solidity predominantly, especially with central defender Saliba missing through suspension and key creator Odegaard out with an injury.

With Liverpool arriving in North London presumably happy to pick up a point at minimum here after undertaking a long trip to Leipzig in midweek, they too will likely avoid being too expansive.

Seven of the last 17 Premier League matches between the pair in North London have finished as draws.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 1: Draw @ 12/5 with Betfred

Stalemate looks likely in North London

With both Arsenal and Liverpool playing out 1-0 wins in midweek Champions League action, it shouldn’t surprise if a similarly low scoring affair is played out between the pair this weekend.

A glance at the history books would show that 15 goals have been scored in total across the last four league meetings, but this time around, that could change.

The key reason for that comes in the form of the Reds’ defensive line, who under Slot have already produced countless top class performances this season.

In the Premier League, the visitors have conceded fewer goals than any other team in the competition, with their three goals conceded so far acting as their joint-fewest after eight games

of a league campaign in club history.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals scored @ 8/11 with Betfred

Martinelli's the Main Man

Although he’s not been at his best for a while now, Gabriel Martinelli put together a solid display in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Throughout that match he caused the Shakhtar backline trouble, and as a result, he could have played himself into the starting XI for this match against Liverpool.

If that’s the case, Arsenal fans should feel confident as the Brazilian winger has been involved in more goals against Liverpool across all competitions than he has against any other outfit for the club.

Five of those contributions have come as goals and with two of his three against the Reds in the Premier League serving as match openers, he could strike again here.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Tip 3: Gabriel Martinelli to score anytime @ 3/1 with Betfred