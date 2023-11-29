Arsenal vs Lens Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to find French no pushovers

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Lens predictions as the Premier League leaders look for the win that will seal top spot in Group B.

Revenge is in the air at the Emirates Stadium where Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are looking to avenge their only Champions League loss of the campaign.

The Gunners were pipped 2-1 at Lens on Matchday Two and will be determined to get their own back with the win that would secure top spot in Group B.

Arsenal vs Lens Betting Tips

French form boys to frustrate group high-fliers

Arsenal need just a point to clinch qualification for the last 16 and a draw would be enough to nail down top spot as well, if PSV then fail to win in Sevilla.

Not that draws are on Mikel Arteta's to-do list. Arsenal's lone Group B reverse came at Lens and the Spaniard would love to exact some sort of revenge for that loss while sustaining a winning streak that he will hope to take into Saturday's showdown with Wolves.

The Premier League leaders have won three in a row and four in a row at home where they are unbeaten since May.

Unsurprisingly they are a short price to complete a hat-trick of home group-stage victories, but it's a price that is well worth swerving.

Lens, vastly improved domestically since the start of the season and on a fabulous run of their own, both at home and abroad, are clearly no mugs and supremely well-organised.

And, given how difficult Arsenal found it breaking down Brentford on Saturday night, back Lens to be every bit as obdurate.

The value is definitely not the home win, even though the Gunners have a habit of wearing opponents down eventually.

The half-time draw, therefore, at 33/20 plays to the fact that Lens are more than capable of keeping the London side at bay, for a while at least.

Arsenal vs Lens Tip 1: Half-time draw @ 33/20 with Unibet

Lens' record suggests they will pile up the shots

Lens are massive improvers in Ligue 1 this season as they recovered from a summer in which key players left and a six-game winless start to the campaign.

Since then they have rocketed up the table and have lost just one of their last 12 in all competitions. It's a run that has included six clean sheets and a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Games involving Franck Haise's side are generally low-scoring yet they do ping off shots galore and that might offer an edge at the Emirates.

Lens average 15.1 shots per game in France, 12 away from home. In the Champions League they have totalled 27 shots in their two away matches.

They are a positive outfit who need something from this game, so will have a gameplan accordingly, and over 9.5 Lens' shots at 19/20 looks a great bet.

Arsenal vs Lens Tip 2: Over 9.5 Lens shots @ 19/20 with Unibet

Medina the man to book in a profit

With 16 yellows and a red card in four Group B games and the worst bookings record in Ligue 1, Lens are a feisty bunch.

Three of their group have collected six cards or more already this term, headed by Argentine defender Facundo Medina. The 47/20 he gets his name taken in London looks enticing.

Arsenal vs Lens Tip 3: Facundo Medina card @ 47/20 with Unibet