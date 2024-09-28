Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Leicester predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Premier League clash at 15:00.

Arsenal are unlikely to have been all that pleased with last weekend’s outcome, having led their title rivals, Manchester City, for nearly 90 minutes before allowing a 98th-minute equaliser to deny them all three points, and a shot at 1st in the table.

However, they must now bounce back and continue to keep pace with the frontrunners, as they welcome the newly promoted Leicester City to the Emirates, with three points squarely in their sights.

Arsenal vs Leicester Betting Tips

Gunners Good, but not Impervious

Arsenal may be undefeated to this point, but they have shown to be lacking in some games, and with a slew of injuries now mounting in North London, they may not be as perfect as they would have hoped.

Many star players are out or nursing injuries, particularly at the back, including the likes of Zinchenko, Calafiori and Tomiyasu, with Ben White taking it day to day.

This could well end up opening the door for Leicester who have been quietly going about some decent goalscoring business, bagging in each and every one of their league contests to this point.

And for all the plaudits the Arsenal backline earns, they have conceded thrice in their last five games, notably to the likes of Brighton and League One side Bolton.

At home, one simply cannot see Arsenal failing to secure all three points, particularly not as they need to keep pace with City at the top, but with Leicester living up to their nickname, being foxes in the box, a clean sheet may be beyond them in this one.

Biting at each other's Ankles

Cards may not be as unexpected as the bookies foresee in this one, particularly not with the Gunners' penchant for getting on the wrong side of the referee.

Of course, Arsenal have played out a derby, and a major title clash so far, where tensions drive cards higher, and yet they have still earned at least two bookings in every single game to this point of the season.

As such they have earned a massive 3.6 cards per 90 minutes to this point, one of the highest rates in the league to this point.

Leicester cannot be considered blameless either, averaging around 2.2 cards per 90 minutes, having earned more than two in 60% of their matches so far.

When combined the two sides are more than capable of landing the over 3.5 card line.

Set Piece for Saliba?

Arsenal currently tops the Premier League in set-piece goals, with three to their name, and whilst many seem to have flown to the head of their towering Brazilian centre-half, Gabriel, his partner at the back Saliba could be the market for one himself.

Saliba is not short-changed when it comes to height, standing a similar stature, and often finding himself in the box for these set pieces, in a prime position to target the goal should the ball come his way.

Many sides will be aware of Gabriel’s prowess and choose to mark him out of the set pieces, perhaps allowing his CB compatriot to spring free and place one goalwards.

