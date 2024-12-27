Get three Arsenal vs Ipswich predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Friday’s 20:15 Premier League clash (27/12/2024).

Arsenal got their Premier League title hopes back on track with a free-scoring 5-1 success at Crystal Palace on Saturday and they will be looking to close out the calendar year with another victory at home to relegation-threatened Ipswich.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Kai Havertz to score at any time @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Leif Davis to be shown a card @ 5/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gunners set for another high-scoring success

Having been held to successive draws against Fulham and Everton to lose ground on leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race, it was vital that Arsenal got back to winning ways at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Not only did Mikel Arteta’s side win at Selhurst Park, but they blew Palace away in a 5-1 humiliation, doubling the dose having also defeated the Eagles 3-2 at home in the EFL Cup quarter-final three days earlier.

So it is difficult to see how they can fail to follow up at home to second-bottom Ipswich, who have now lost four of their last five league games after Saturday’s disappointing 4-0 defeat at home to Newcastle.

That said, the Tractor Boys have scored in 11 of their 17 league games this season, which includes away at Manchester City and Tottenham, and they may be able to grab a consolation against the Gunners.

Arsenal have conceded in 10 of their last 13 league matches and Leicester and Southampton, two sides alongside Ipswich in a relegation battle, have netted in defeats at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Tip 1: Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Havertz feeling at home at the Emirates

Kai Havertz is having an excellent season with Arsenal, having netted 11 goals in 24 appearances, and he is thriving in this 4-3-3 system whether asked to lead the line or being deployed in midfield.

The German international grabbed Arsenal’s third in the 5-1 win at Palace last time out and that was his fourth goal in seven games, which may spell trouble for an out-of-sorts Ipswich.

The Gunners have scored three or more in six of their last nine matches and, with the strong possibility of them doing so again, the in-form Havertz makes plenty of appeal to bolster his seasonal tally.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Tip 2: Kai Havertz to score at any time @ 5/4 with bet365

Davis could struggle to contain Saka

Leif Davis may have only two yellow cards this season but they came on tough away trips to Brentford and Tottenham and he faces another stern test against Arsenal.

Davis loves to get forward which could leave him exposed against the pace in this Gunners’ side and that could contribute to a card.

The left-back has committed 16 fouls in the Premier League this season, making him Ipswich’s third-highest contributor in that department after Liam Delap and Sam Morsy, and he may struggle to escape the referee’s attention at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Tip 3: Leif Davis to be shown a card @ 5/1 with bet365