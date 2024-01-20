Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: England ace 7/4 to strike for Gunners

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting tips and predictions ahead of their crunch Premier League clash on Sunday.

Crystal Palace were dumped out of the FA Cup at Everton on Wednesday, but the Eagles have a chance to avenge that loss when they make the short trip to the Emirates to face London rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

The Gunners have lost three matches on the bounce but a home tie against Palace looks an ideal opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s men to get their title challenge back on track.

Arsenal can keep Palace at bay

Arsenal were beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup last time out and that made it three defeats on the spin for the Gunners. In fact, it’s only one win in seven matches for Arteta’s side and that is certainly a concern for the Emirates faithful.

However, there was a lot to like about the performance in defeat to Liverpool, where Arsenal created a hatful of chances and won the shot and corner count.

It’s a worry that Arsenal have been failing to take their opportunities in front of goal but a home showdown with Palace should enable them to get back to winning ways.

The Eagles have scored only ten goals in their last ten matches and they are unlikely to find the net against a defensively-sound Arsenal, who can win this with a clean sheet.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Arsenal to win to nil @ 10/11 with bet365

Eagles could be grounded

Crystal Palace’s 1-0 defeat at Everton made it only two victories in 15 matches for the Eagles and, while that loss came in the FA Cup, the south Londoners must be worrying with the drop zone looming.

There have been some heavy defeats for Roy Hodgson’s men along the way too. The Eagles lost 3-1 at Aston Villa while they were beaten 3-0 when travelling to Manchester United and stuffed 4-0 away at Newcastle.

Arsenal may have been struggling to convert their chances of late. However, at home this season the Gunners have put three goals past Manchester United, netted four against PSV, struck five when entertaining Sheffield United and hit Lens for six.

Arteta’s attackers are fancied to fire on Saturday and backing the Gunners to score at least three times looks the play.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Arsenal to score over 2.5 goals @ 11/8 with bet365

Super Saka set to star

Bukayo Saka has been the bright spark in Arsenal’s attack this season, scoring six Premier League goals, and the England forward can bolster his tally against the Eagles.

The 22-year-old should get plenty of opportunities on the right hand side of Arsenal’s forward line and this is a game that the Gunners should dominate, with Palace having kept only two clean sheets in their last 12 away games.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Bukayo Saka to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365