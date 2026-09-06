Arsenal vs Chelsea Offer: Score £40 in Free Bets for Premier League clash

How to Claim BOYLE Sports Arsenal vs Chelsea Offer

Visit the BOYLE Sports website and click the "Join" button. Provide your personal details, including your email, phone number, and home address. No promo code is needed to qualify for this offer. Complete your account setup. Make a £10 deposit. Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). Once your bet is settled, you'll receive a £40 bonus. Free bets must be used within seven days, while the casino bonus expires after 14 days.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal hosts Chelsea in this season’s first top-six clash, with both teams taking maximum points from their opening two matches.

The Gunners’ opening two results – a 3-0 win over Coventry City followed by a 1-0 victory at Villa Park – have come as no surprise.

Last season, Mikel Arteta’s team won the title with 85 points, conceding just 27 goals. There are no early signs of drop-off this campaign.

But Chelsea, who finished 10th in last season’s Premier League, have arguably been the surprise package of the opening two weeks.

The Blues, now managed by Bundesliga-winning manager Xabi Alonso, beat Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage in their opening match, before beating Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 at Stamford Bridge.

With seven goals, Chelsea have found the net more times than any other Premier League team. The start has been promising enough for early murmurs of Chelsea competing in this season’s title race.

But any title-challenge hopes could be given a reality check during this weekend’s trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Only Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace have conceded more goals than Chelsea this season, and their recent record at the Emirates leaves a lot to be desired.

Chelsea have lost their last four matches at the 60,000-seat stadium by an aggregate score of 11-2. They have also not beaten Arsenal in any of their last nine meetings.

By contrast, Arsenal have thrived in rivalry matches during recent seasons; Arteta’s team have won 22 and drawn 6 of their last 29 London derbies.

Bukayo Saka may be a difference-maker this weekend. Having scored just seven Premier League goals in 2025-26, the Arsenal academy graduate has scored twice in the opening two matches of the season.

Chelsea also have two players who’ve already scored twice this season – Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro. The duo have looked revitalised under Alonso’s fresh management style and summer addition Morgan Rogers’ creativity.

Alonso’s attack will look to exploit an Arsenal defence missing William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, who are both injured. Summer arrival Bruno Guimaraes has protected Arsenal’s defence from midfield in their absence, but the Brazilian may miss this weekend’s game with a knock.

Meanwhile, Marco Palestra, Jordan Henderson, and Moises Caicedo are expected to be unavailable for the visitors.

BOYLE Sports offers odds of 7/10 (1.70) on Arsenal to win while Chelsea are priced at 15/4 (4.75) to pick up a rare win at the Emirates Stadium.

BOYLE Sports’ Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League Offer – Key Details

BOYLEs Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

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