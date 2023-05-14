Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tips: Predictions and Odds ahead of crucial Premier League Clash

Goal brings you the latest Arsenal vs Brighton betting tips, predictions and odds ahead of Sunday's 16:30 Premier League kick off on Sky

Arsenal will be hoping to keep their slim title hopes alive when they welcome European-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal vs Brighton Tips:

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Alexis Mac Allister to have over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/8 with bet365

Ben White and Moises Caicedo to be booked @ 22/1 with bet365

If Manchester City get the better of Everton at Goodison Park in the 14:00 clash, the Gunners will again be four points behind the table-toppers and under pressure to close the gap to the Citizens.

However, any slip up from Pep Guardiola's troops would allow Arsenal the opportunity to climb back to the summit and keep their hopes of winning a first Premier League title since 2004 alive.

Gunners to edge entertaining affair

After enduring a four-game winless streak, Arsenal hit back with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea before following up with a hard-fought 2-0 win against Newcastle at St James' Park.

The Gunners appear to be back in their stride and they will feel confident of keeping the momentum going at the Emirates, a venue they have only lost once at in the league this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have been hard to stop at home and they have scored two or more in 14 of their 17 home top-flight matches, while Newcastle are the only side to have come away with a clean sheet.

While the Gunners have been impressive going forward, they have looked a little fragile at the back and they were lucky not to concede last time out, as the woodwork and some poor finishing cost the Magpies.

Brighton head into the fixture still smarting from their 5-1 home defeat to Everton, but that scoreline could have been a lot closer as the Seagulls hit the woodwork three times and were denied on several occasions by an inspired Jordan Pickford performance.

Roberto De Zerbi will be eager for a swift response and while that may not come in the shape of a victory, the south-coast outfit should at least be able to get on the scoresheet.

The Seagulls have only failed to score in one of their 16 away league matches, while they have also stuck five goals past Arsenal on their last two trips to the Emirates.

Mac Allister to hit the target

Alexis Mac Allister has been a star performer for Brighton this season and the 11/8 available for him to have over 0.5 shots on target is too hard to ignore.

The Argentina international has had 33 shots on target so far, only Solly March (34) has more for the Seagulls, while the 24-year-old has found the back of the net in the last two games and is sure to have another impact.

Duo to catch official's eye

This fixture has proven to be a fiery affair and there have been 10 yellows shown across the last two meetings, which brings the 7/4 on both teams to receive 2+ cards into focus.

However, there looks to be good value in backing both Arsenal defender Ben White and Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to end up in the referee's notebook.

White has been booked a joint-high five times for the Gunners and he is likely to have the difficult task of keeping in-form Japanese Kaoru Mitoma quiet.

As for Brighton, Caicedo often finds himself in the thick of things and he leads the Seagulls' yellow cards department with nine, while he also tops his club's foul count with 55 to his name.

