Get three Arsenal vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 17:30 Premier League clash (18/1/2025).

Arsenal narrowed the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League title race with a 2-1 win in the north London derby on Wednesday, but the Gunners face another testing league fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Arsenal to win by one goal @ 13/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Gabriel Martinelli to score or assist @ 1/1 with bet365

Morgan Rogers to be carded @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gunners can scrape another Premier League win

Relief was undoubtedly the overwhelming emotion for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans when the full-time whistle was blown in the north London derby on Wednesday.

The Gunners had edged rivals Tottenham 2-1 thanks to an own goal from Dominic Solanke and Leandro Trossard's strike to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool.

But it was by no means a vintage performance and Arsenal were largely wasteful in and around the box, nearly throwing away the win when Pedro Porro rattled the post late on for Spurs.

Indeed, Arsenal have lost their cutting edge in attacking following Bukayo Saka's injury and they have scored one goal or less in four of their last six matches.

With home advantage behind them and confidence boosted by the derby win, they can get over the line against Villa, who have lost five of their last six games away from home in the Premier League.

But it is likely to be tight again and Arsenal are worth backing to win this by just one goal.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Arsenal to win by one goal @ 13/5 with bet365

Martinelli may need to step up

Raheem Sterling struggled going forwards in the north London derby and Arteta may choose to mix things up for Arsenal heading into this game.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli could make a return to the starting line-up and he is worth a bet to score or lay on an assist.

With Saka and Gabriel Jesus missing and Kai Havertz out of form, Arsenal will need other attacking players to step up to the plate and Martinelli can deliver.

He is not enjoying a sensational season, but he is his side’s second top scorer behind Havertz with five goals in the Premier League this season and he can make his mark.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Gabriel Martinelli to score or assist @ 1/1 with bet365

Rogers could go into the book for Villa

No Villa player has made more fouls in the league this season than Morgan Rogers (27), who could go into the book against Arsenal.

Villa are set to have lengthy spells without the ball at the Emirates Stadium and Rogers could be among the first to get frustrated and commit a cynical foul.

The winger has been booked five times already in the Premier League this season and looks a big price to be shown a card again.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Morgan Rogers to be carded @ 11/4 with bet365