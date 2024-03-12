Arsenal v Porto Predictions Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/2 goalscorer fancied for Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal v Porto predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Arsenal had a major boost in their Premier League title hopes this season as they netted a late winner against Brentford before Manchester City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Now the Gunners must turn their attention to the Champions League as they aim to battle back from a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their round of 16 match-up with Porto.

Arsenal v Porto Betting Tips

Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Gabriel Magalhes to score at any time @ 13/2 with bet365

Francisco Conceicao to be shown a card @ 7/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Both teams to play part in entertaining affair

Arsenal have been rock-solid at home this season, winning 14 of their 18 outings at the Emirates in all competitions.

Yet, they have not been completely watertight at the back throughout that run, however, conceding in 11 of those 18 matches.

If the Gunners score early in this second leg it could force Porto to press forward and the visitors are fancied to get on the scoresheet.

The Portuguese side have scored in 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions and could land on the scoresheet once more here, although the home team’s quality is expected to pay off and Mikel Arteta’s men can take the win.

Arsenal v Porto Tip 1: Arsenal to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Set-pieces could be crucial

A crucial element of Arsenal’s success this season has been the amount of goals they have scored from set-pieces.

The Gunners have netted 18 times from set plays in the Premier League alone and a key player in that has been central defender Gabriel.

The Brazilian has four goals in the league this season and he could add his first Champions League goal of the campaign here.

Arteta’s side had ten corners in the first leg between these two teams and, with Porto likely to sit deep, a repeat of that tally looks fairly likely.

Gabriel had two shots from such situations against Brentford and is fancied to find the net here.

Arsenal v Porto Tip 2: Gabriel Magalhes to score at any time @ 13/2 with bet365

Conceicao in danger of a card

Young winger Francisco Conceicao was booked in the first leg of this Champions League round of 16 clash and looks likely to suffer the same fate here.

The 21-year-old has ten cautions in 13 starts in all competitions this term and is a solid selection to be shown another card here.

Arsenal v Porto Tip 3: Francisco Conceicao to be shown a card @ 7/5 with bet365