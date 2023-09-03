Arsenal v Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: High Stakes Clash in the Premier League

Our football betting expert offers up his Arsenal v Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at the Emirates.

Manchester United have not started the season in top gear and will need to be at their best to get anything from a trip to the Emirates on Sunday to take on Arsenal, who have a solid record at home.

Arsenal v Man Utd Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Bukayo Saka to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both already dropped points in dramatic fashion so will be viewing this game as a chance to get back on track as they chase Manchester City in the Premier League’s early stages.

Gunners to secure home win

Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham was not a complete surprise considering they were fortunate to win their opening game against Wolves and the Red Devils followed those two performances by going two goals down after four minutes against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

United bounced back to win 3-2 but any replication of that effort against a team with the quality of Arsenal could leave them exposed.

However, the visitors should be able to get on the scoresheet. After all, seven of Arsenal’s last nine league home games have seen both teams find the net.

Despite that, the issues that Erik Ten Hag’s side have may be exploited by an Arsenal team who have netted 30 times in their last ten home league games.

Arsenal v Man Utd Tip 1: Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Saka to continue hot streak

Bukayo Saka has already netted twice this season and looks value to strike again when his side host Manchester United.

The forward may be up against a makeshift left side of the Red Devils’ defence with Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane injured.

Saka is also back on penalty duties after netting from the spot against Fulham last week so is worth siding with to score again on this occasion.

Arsenal v Man Utd Tip 2: Bukayo Saka to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Fernandes could attract ref’s attention

The new refereeing directive and increased added time have caused a surge in cards being dished out by the arbiters and Bruno Fernandes has been caught out already, having been booked twice in three games.

The Manchester United captain has been a key element of the Red Devils’ struggles in midfield without the ball and he looks a solid proposition to fall foul of the referee once more against an Arsenal side who can cause the visitors plenty of problems.

Arsenal v Man Utd Tip 3: Bruno Fernandes to be shown a card @ 13/8 with bet365