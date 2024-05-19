Arsenal v Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners should give themselves a title chance

Our football betting expert offers his Arsenal vs Everton predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday's final Premier League game of the season.

Arsenal are still in with a chance of taking the title but only a home win will suffice and the Gunners also need leaders Manchester City to drop points at home to West Ham.

Arsenal v Everton Betting Tips

Under 3.5 goals @ 4/5 with Betano

2-0 correct score @ 11/2 with Betano

Kai Havertz first scorer @ 4/1 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the Betano sign up offer

Already got a Betano account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Gunners may be made to work hard for crucial win

The Premier League title race has come down to the final day and Arsenal's destiny is not in their own hands as they prepare to take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Any win for rivals Manchester City over West Ham at the Etihad would see them become champions for the fourth successive season, while all Arsenal can do from two points behind is try to win their home game against the Toffees and hope for a favour from the Hammers.

The teams' records means there is no chance that goal difference can come into the equation as the only situation in which the teams can finish level on points would be if Arsenal win and City draw. With Arsenal's goal difference already better than their rivals', that could only result in the Gunners lifting the trophy.

With no need for the Gunners to even try to go goal-crazy on the final day, they may be content to settle for a routine win in a match which produces under 3.5 goals.

The teams' first meeting this season was a 1-0 victory for Arsenal at Goodison Park in September when Leandro Trossard scored the only goal - just as he did against Manchester United at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Everton have stiffened up impressively in defence in recent weeks, conceding only one goal in their last five games, during which they have taken 13 points from a possible 15.

Their 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Liverpool effectively ended their city rivals' title hopes and it is not beyond them to play a spoiler role again.

Eight of the teams' last 11 meetings have produced no more than three goals and there have been over 3.5 goals in only one of Everton's last 10 matches.

Arsenal v Everton Tip 1: Under 3.5 goals @ 4/5 with Betano

Low-scoring home success on the cards

The correct-score option that makes most appeal for Sunday's game is a 2-0 home win at 11/2.

The Gunners' performance at Old Trafford was full of nerves when they might well have taken the Red Devils apart if they had been in top form.

The Toffees have sustained a couple of heavy defeats in their last two visits to the Emirates, losing 4-0 last year and 5-1 the previous season, but they have won three of the teams' last six encounters overall and only one team has scored in four of those matches.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has found the secret of defensive solidity with five clean sheets in his side's last seven games, which is even more remarkable when that run includes their 6-0 hiding by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

With Arsenal potentially being on edge and Everton determined to make them scrap for every goal, it may take the home team some time to get into a comfortable position and once they do they would be in no mood to risk losing it.

Arsenal v Everton Tip 2: 2-0 correct score @ 11/2 with Betano

Havertz could make the crucial breakthrough

With a last-day shootout looking unlikely, it makes sense to have a first-goalscorer bet rather than any anytime-scorer wager.

Kai Havertz has come into his own for Arsenal as they have thrown down a strong challenge to Manchester City in the second half of the season and the German could be the man to break the deadlock on Sunday.

The German took a while to settle into Mikel Arteta's team after his summer move from Chelsea and he had scored only once for Arsenal by late November.

However, Havertz has notched eight times in his last 13 league appearances for the Gunners, including a double in the 5-0 home win over Chelsea and the goal that put his team 3-0 up in their 3-2 derby win at Tottenham.

Havertz also supplied the assist for Trossard's crucial goal at Old Trafford and has become a key member of the Arsenal attack.

Arsenal v Everton Tip 3: Kai Havertz first goalscorer @ 4/1 with Betano