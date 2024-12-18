Our football expert offers his Arsenal v Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, before Wednesday's 19:30 EFL Cup quarter-final tie (18/12/2024)

The Gunners will be desperate to make amends for Saturday's disappointing 0-0 draw with Everton but will not be taking a resurgent Palace lightly.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Draw or Crystal Palace @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ebere Eze Over 0.5 Shots on target @ 5/6 with bet365

Over 10 Corners @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Gleeful Glasner can leave Arteta feeling gloomy

Crystal Palace finished last season like a train under Oliver Glasner and appear to have rediscovered that form - that makes them a massive danger for the Gunners at The Emirates.

The Eagles finished last term spectacularly, started this campaign poorly, but are now on a run of just one defeat in nine in all competitions as they ease away from the relegation places.

The current run has included a 1-0 win over Tottenham plus draws against Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester City. On Sunday they arguably trumped all of those results by going to Brighton and winning 3-1.

And as Glasner has said, any team good enough to win at places like Villa (which they did in the previous round of the EFL Cup) and Brighton, should have no fears about going to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's last two efforts against Premier League opposition yielded draws against Fulham and Everton and they certainly looked leggy in the 0-0 draw against the Toffees on Saturday.

There's a spring in the Palace step, they are a major threat on the counter with their pace and they can give Arsenal - who look too short - a really good test.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Tip 1: Draw or Crystal Palace Double Chance @ 7/4 with bet365

Eze should set sights on Gunners' goal

Palace have upped their shots-per-game ratio to 14.1 over recent weeks, which now means they pretty much match Arsenal shot for shot.

And their threats come from all over the pitch - and especially away from home. They actually average more shots in away games than home fixtures.

One of their real threats is mercurial midfielder Ebere Eze, a player that's been Palace's driving force this season following the departure of Michael Olise in the summer.

The England international has managed 10 shots on target in his last 11 outings across all competitions, with Eze managing 1+ in eight of his last 11.

He's managed at least one SOT in all of his League Cup appearances this term, form that makes his 5/6 price for a SOT today look a steal.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Tip 2: Ebere Eze Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 5/6 with bet365

Arsenal can help to corner tasty profit

There may be a weary look to Arsenal as they reach the end of a busy first half of the year, but they continue to come forward.

Even on Saturday, in their frustrating goalless draw at home to Everton, they won eight corners and now average a shade under nine per home Premier League game.

They will be positive in a game that should be open and over 10 corners - 70 per cent of Palace's league games this season have had 11 or more - looks the play.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Tip 3: Over 10 Corners @ 5/4 with bet365