Armenia vs Wales Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 Booking in Crucial Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Armenia vs Wales predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Eastern Europe.

Wales have their destiny in their own hands as they head into their final two qualifiers in second spot in Group D, while Armenia need a perfect finish if they are to stand any chance of reaching Euro 2024.

Armenia vs Wales Betting Tips

Wales to win & BTTS No @ 2/1 with bet365

Kieffer Moore to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Styopa Mkrtchyan to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Wales can take clinical revenge

Wales suffered a chastening 4-2 defeat in Cardiff in June the last time these two sides met but much has changed in the intervening months.

The Dragons followed up that defeat with a loss to Turkey in the same international break, but have responded since and head into Saturday’s clash seeking a fourth successive victory.

Wales made a huge statement with a 2-1 win over Croatia in their last qualifier and they now have their destiny in their own hands.

That should be all the motivation they need to come away with maximum points but they also have the desire to avenge their defeat to their hosts in Cardiff to inspire them.

Armenia were perhaps lucky to win in Wales but their form has tailed off since.

Oleksandr Petrakov’s side have lost their last three games, including a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Group D’s bottom team Latvia, and their own hopes of reaching Germany appear slim - as they need to win their final two games to stand any chance of heading to Euro 2024.

A straightforward win for Wales offers decent value at 10/11, but bolder punters should consider the 2/1 on offer for an away victory accompanied by a clean sheet.

Wales have managed three shut-outs in their last four games and they were 2-0 up before they were breached by Croatia, while Armenia have struggled in attack and have scored just once in their last three games.

Armenia vs Wales Tip 1: Wales to win & BTTS No @ 2/1 with bet365

Moore can make amends

Kieffer Moore was dismissed in the first meeting between these two sides with 12 minutes to go, with Wales already 4-2 down at that point.

The striker impressed in the win over Croatia despite failing to score, but he could well find himself on the scoresheet in Armenia.

Moore has struggled for game time at Bournemouth this season but should get a chance to start on Saturday, potentially alongside Brennan Johnson who returns from injury.

The 31-year-old, who has one goal and one assist in four qualifiers, will be desperate to impress after being starved of action at his club this season and Moore is always a threat in the air - and in what could be a scrappy game at times he is the kind of forward who could make a difference.

Armenia vs Wales Tip 2: Kieffer Moore to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Mkrtchyan a value card candidate

There is a lot at stake for both sides in this game and that kind of pressure often leads to a few cards being handed out - with Armenia defender Styopa Mkrtchyan looking like a good value pick.

The 20-year-old has two bookings in six qualifiers so far and has one yellow card in seven league games for Osijek this term.

The defender has fallen out of favour at his club in Croatia so may come into this game lacking a little bit of sharpness as well, which in turn could see him end up falling foul of the referee in this huge fixture.

Armenia vs Wales Tip 3: Styopa Mkrtchyan to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365