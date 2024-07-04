Argentina vs Ecuador Predictions and Betting Tips: #1 Worth their Salt

Our football betting expert offers his Argentina vs Ecuador predictions and betting tips ahead of their quarter-finals clash in the Copa America.

Argentina are on course to defend their Copa America crown this year, having won their group to set up a quarter-final with Ecuador in Houston, Texas.

The winners will go on to face either Venezuela or Canada in the semi-finals and favourites Argentina will sniff an opportunity to go deep again.

Argentina vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Expect Albiceleste to keep things tight

Defending champions Argentina have looked solid at this year's Copa America and they can keep the door shut against Ecuador in the quarter-finals.

Although they were without Lionel Messi due to a hamstring problem and manager Lionel Scaloni, who was suspended, Argentina were 2-0 winners over Peru in their final group game and secured top spot in their section as a result.

Indeed, the Albiceleste won all three of their group fixtures without conceding and they should also keep things tight against Ecuador.

Looking to reach their first Copa America semi-final since 1993, Ecuador were solid in the group but defence is definitely where their strength lies and they reached the knockout stages on goal difference after a 0-0 draw with Mexico.

They will look to soak up pressure and hit Argentina on the counter-attack but Scaloni's men look too strong and a win to nil is a value pick at 10/11.

Argentina v Ecuador Tip 1: Argentina to win to nil @ 10/11 with bet365

Martinez can add to his Copa America tally

Messi was missing last time out but Argentina did not seem to mind as Lautaro Martinez was once again the star of the show for his country, bagging a second-half brace against Peru.

That took the forward's tournament goal tally to four after he also scored against Canada and Chile and he looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet against Ecuador at 2/1.

Argentina v Ecuador Tip 2: Lautaro Martinez anytime goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365

Texas clash could take time to get going

Argentina's quality could tell eventually in this match but they could be made to work for the victory by a stubborn Ecuador group.

All five of Argentina's goals at this year's Copa America have been scored in the second-half and they can take their time to grow into matches.

Ecuador, meanwhile, have not conceded before the break in the competition this year, while they have scored just one first-half goal themselves.

They will remain compact and tough to break down in the early stages of the game and there is little chance of them drawing first blood, given Argentina have not gone behind in a Copa America game since 2019.

With that in mind, the draw at half-time appeals at 11/10.

Argentina v Ecuador Tip 3: Draw at half-time @ 11/10 with bet365