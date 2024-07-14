Argentina vs Colombia Predictions and Betting Tips: Albiceleste can be the first to sweet 16

Our football betting expert offers his Argentina vs Colombia predictions and betting tips ahead of their 01:00 Copa America final clash in Miami.

Argentina sealed their place in the final in a fairly comfortable fashion by defeating Canada 2-0 in East Rutherford.

But their serene semi-final experience was in stark contrast to Colombia, who battled to a bad-tempered 1-0 triumph over Uruguay despite the first-half dismissal of right-back, Daniel Munoz.

Argentina vs Colombia Betting Tips

Holders can end Colombia’s remarkable run

Colombia last tasted defeat when they lost 1-0 away to Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in February 2022 and their incredible 28-match unbeaten run may come to an end against the same opposition in the Copa America final at Miami Gardens.

It would be cruel for Colombia’s streak to come to an end on such a big occasion, but they approach the contest in less than ideal shape with regular right-back Munoz suspended and key midfielder Richard Rios an injury doubt after being taken off during the 1-0 semi-final success over Uruguay.

Munoz’s red card forced the Tricolours to play the entire second half against Uruguay with ten men and the physical effort may have taken a toll on the players.

Argentina had a much easier semi-final, winning 2-0 against Canada, and they have had one extra day to prepare for the final.

The Albiceleste have not played vintage football, but they have lost only one of their last 25 matches and look solid favourites to see off Colombia within normal time and win the title for a record-breaking 16tth time.

Argentina vs Colombia Tip 1: Argentina to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Messi magic could make the difference

Lionel Messi’s powers are fading but he remains a man for the big occasion and can hog the headlines at the Hard Rock Stadium by getting on the scoresheet.

Nineteen months on from the 2022 World Cup, where Messi notched seven goals, there is evidence of a drop in the 37-year-old’s physical attributes.

However, he bagged the second goal in the 2-0 semi-final victory over Canada and has registered 12 shots over the course of the tournament, which is more than any other Argentina player.

Messi may have saved his best performance for the final and he looks a solid option to find the net.

Argentina vs Colombia Tip 2: Lionel Messi to score any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Combative Uribe heading for a caution

Colombia have amassed the second highest card count (nine yellows and one red) at the Copa America and the anticipated recall of veteran midfielder Mateus Uribe could contribute to a worsening of their disciplinary record.

Uribe replaced injured team-mate Rios after an hour of the semi-final against Uruguay and managed to stay out of trouble in a contest which featured six yellow cards and two reds.

However, Uribe was booked in the 5-0 quarter-final win over Panama (his only start of the tournament) and his combative traits could contribute to a caution against Argentina.

Argentina vs Colombia Tip 3: Mateus Uribe to be shown a card @ 6/4 with bet365