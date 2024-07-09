Argentina vs Canada Predictions and Betting Tips: Defending champions to deliver again

Our football betting expert offers his Argentina vs Canada predictions and betting tips for their Copa America semi-final clash at MetLife Stadium.

For the second time at this year's Copa America defending champions Argentina will meet tournament debutants Canada, although the stakes are much higher this time around with a place in the final on the line.

The two teams met in the tournament's opening game, a match that saw Argentina triumph 2-0, and the reigning world champions are heavy favourites to set up a final against either Uruguay or Colombia.

Argentina vs Canada Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Albiceleste to deliver repeat outcome

Argentina underlined their status as Copa America favourites during the group stage by winning all three of their matches without conceding a goal. That said, they were hardly prolific themselves, scoring just five goals of their own, two of which came in their opener against the Canadians.

Lionel Scaloni's side also lacked their usual attacking flair in their quarter-final clash with Ecuador, who held the world champions to a 1-1 draw but were beaten in a penalty shootout.

All four of Argentina's matches at this year's Copa America have featured no more than two goals and the same is true for Canada, who have conceded only once in their three games since losing to Argentina on the opening night.

Jesse Marsch has certainly made the Canucks a difficult nut to crack since his appointment as head coach in May. However, that has come at a cost in the final third as Canada have scored just two goals in six games under the former Leeds boss.

And even before taking the magnitude of the occasion and pressures of a semi-final into account, Wednesday's meeting has all the hallmarks of a low-scoring contest.

Argentina's class should ultimately tell but they are unlikely to rack up the goals.

Argentina vs Canada Tip 1: Argentina to win and under 2.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Martinez a player in for

Lionel Messi remains Argentina's talisman but the Inter Miami superstar has yet to shine at this year's Copa, in part due to a niggling hamstring issue.

Messi is yet to score at the tournament and has provided just one assist in three appearances to date.

The sole goal contribution Messi has managed was to set up Lautaro Martinez for Argentina's second in their group-stage win over Canada and it is the Inter Milan forward who has been providing much of Argentina's attacking flair.

Despite starting just two games at the tournament, Martinez has scored four goals to sit top of the tournament's scoring charts while he also grabbed a brace in his side's final warm-up fixture against Guatemala.

Martinez will expect to keep his place in Scaloni's starting XI against Canada after starting Argentina's last two games, but even if he doesn't, he has already proved that he is just as capable of scoring from off the bench.

Argentina vs Canada Tip 2: Lautaro Martinez to score anytime @ 8/5 with bet365

Canada will have to get stuck in

No team has picked up more yellow cards at this summer's Copa America than Canada, with their total of 10 being double the amount of cautions received by Argentina.

That tally could rise further at MetLife Stadium, where Canada are unlikely to see much of the ball if their previous encounter at the tournament is anything to go by - the Canucks had just 35 per cent of possession in the pair's group-stage meeting.

It is easy to see Marsch's men picking up at least two more cards than their Argentinian counterparts and there is value to be had in backing the outsiders on bet365's cards handicap.

Argentina vs Canada Tip 3: Card Handicap - Canada -1 @ 13/10 with bet365