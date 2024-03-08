Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Free Bets & Betting Offers: Claim Hundreds in Bonuses for Friday’s Huge Bout

How to Claim your Joshua vs Ngannou Free Bets

Head to your bookmaker of choice being the account creation process Enter your personal details such as full name, phone number and home address Enter your email and choose a username and password Enter a promo code, if needed, when prompted to Finalise the account creation process Make your initial deposit Place the qualifying bet as specified in your betting site's welcome offer You will then receive your funds, once this has been placed or settled Free bets can then be used on any AJ vs Ngannou market of your choice Free bets/bonuses cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after a certain amount of time

Types of Joshua vs Ngannou Betting Offers

Free Bets

Free bets are the most common type of betting offer around, with these rewarding users with free bets once they’ve played a certain amount on a market with specific odds.

Most offers require users to stake between £5 to £10 to be eligible for their offer, with users then rewarded with free bets, with the amount ranging from between £10 to £40.

These offers are great, as they allow you to claim free bets in return for a fairly small qualifying stake.

These free bets can then be staked on any market you choose without the risk of losing your own funds should these bets not win.

Matched Free Bets

Matched free bets require players to place a certain amount, with users then given a free bet equal in value to the amount staked originally.

These can come in the form of welcome offers, however, they are also sometimes offered to existing players as well, with these offers always revolving around a certain match/event.

Deposit Match Offers

Deposit-match offers are a fairly uncommon sign-up offer you'll encounter, however they are still offered from time-to-time.

These offers allow you to claim free bets depending on how much you deposit, with the maximum amount you need to deposit to claim the full bonus amount stated in the terms and conditions of the offer.

Enhanced Odds

Bookmakers will sometimes offer boosted odds on certain markets in the form of a sign-up offer, with these allowing you to get huge odds on a specific market at sign-up.

Your bookie will usually boost a certain market e.g. Anthony Joshua to win, with the odds of these being boosted from 1.3 to 36.00, with users then only allowed to stake a certain amount on this market and have the winning paid out as free bets.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Preview: AJ to be pushed close

Francis Ngannou moves on from his controversial bout with Tyson Fury last year with a clash against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Riyadh.

Ngannou, nicknamed ‘The Predator’, came ever-so-close to beating Fury during their bout back in October 2023, with Fury winning on a disputed points decision despite being knocked down in the fourth round by the Cameroonian.

It was the 37-year-old’s first professional boxing fight, with Ngannou putting on such an impressive display to the point where he’s now set to face Joshua later this evening.

Joshua himself is partially a shadow of his former self, with the 34-year-old having lost two of his last five fights heading into today’s bout, with both of them coming against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua has won all of his three fights since then, however these have been against lesser opposition than Usyk in the forms of Franklin, Helenius and Wallin.

The Brit heads into the bout as clear favourite to beat Ngannou given his experience in the ring, however it wouldn’t be surprising to see many back The Predator given the display he put on against Fury.

AJ heads into the bout priced at 1/3 with the majority of bookies, with Ngannou priced out at 11/4 to claim the win.

We’re expecting a high-octane clash between the two given their styles, with both opting to side with power over precision.

It’ll definitely be a hugely interesting bout that favours those that prefer to see knockouts as opposed to points decisions.