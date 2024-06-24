Albania vs Spain Predictions and Betting Tips: La Roja reserves can flourish

Our football betting expert offers his Albania vs Spain predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 clash at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf

Spain wrapped up top spot in Group B with a game to spare by defeating Italy 1-0 on Thursday. However, the need for points is more pressing for Albania, who are third in the section with one point despite scoring a late equaliser in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Croatia.

Albania vs Spain Betting Tips

Spanish second string set to floor Albania

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to ring the changes for his team's final Group B contest against Albania but that shouldn’t prevent him from presiding over a comfortable victory.

De la Fuente has a deep squad and his second-string players will be eager to catch the eye and improve their chances of selection for the knockout rounds.

Albania will be hoping to benefit from mass Spanish changes as they seek to secure the victory that would probably clinch them a place in the round of 16.

However, they have struggled defensively, conceding four goals, and would want to have secured more than one point before taking on their toughest match of the section.

Sylvinho’s side will be looking to take the game to Spain but they could leave themselves open and raise the possibility of suffering a high-scoring loss.

Aerial strength can pay off for Joselu

Spain's veteran centre-forward Joselu has had to wait until his thirties to be fully appreciated and he can make an impression against Albania.

Joselu’s nomadic career has taken in 10 clubs including spells in his native Spain, England and Germany.

He was 29 when he left Newcastle for Alaves having scored just six goals in 46 Premier League matches but that was the moment that his career took a turn for the better.

Joselu started scoring much more regularly and eventually secured a season-long loan move from Espanyol to Real Madrid.

Despite often being used as an impact substitute he showed his worth to Los Blancos, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

He bagged 10 La Liga goals last season and four of those were headers.

Joselu has always been strong in the air and he looks a tempting bet to score a headed goal against Albania.

Torres can take his chance

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres is another of Spain’s second-string forwards who could make a positive impact against Albania.

The 24-year-old has an excellent international record, scoring 19 goals in 43 appearances, and was on target in his team's 5-0 warm-up success over Andorra.

He will be eager to take his chance and looks a worthwhile wager to get on the scoresheet.

