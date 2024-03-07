Ajax v Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Villans tips in Conference League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Ajax v Aston Villa predictions and betting tips ahead of their Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

Aston Villa are favourites to emulate West Ham last season and win the Europa Conference League, but they must first navigate their way through their last-16 encounter with Ajax.

Ajax v Aston Villa Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 11/10 with bet365

John McGinn to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

After a rocky January and early February, Unai Emery’s men have rediscovered their touch with three straight wins over Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Luton in the Premier League.

While Villa won home and away to Ajax’s Eredivisie rivals AZ Alkmaar in the group stage of this competition, while the Dutch hosts were twice beaten by Brighton in their Europa League group campaign, both of which could serve as valuable pieces of form.

Villans to prevail in high-scoring encounter

Having endured a wobble through January and early February, Villa are back on track and they head to Amsterdam on a three-match winning streak following league victories over Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Luton.

That has cemented Villa’s place in the Premier League’s top four and, as a result of their strong campaign, they are considered favourites to claim the Europa Conference League trophy.

In the group stages of the competition, Villa won four of their six games and that includes victories home and away against AZ Alkmaar, who are one place and four points above Ajax in the Eredivisie standings.

That may have something to do with Ajax’s slow start to the campaign and, having lost only one of their last 13 home matches, they are no longer a weak link under manager John van 't Schip.

The Eredivisie side suffered 2-0 defeats home and away against Brighton in the group stage of the Europa League and they could be outclassed by a rampant Villa side who have netted nine goals during their three-match winning run.

That said, both teams have scored in six of Villa’s last seven matches while their only clean sheet during their six group-stage fixtures came in a last-gasp 1-0 victory at home to Bosnian minnows Zrinjski.

Goals have been scored by both teams in 15 of Ajax’s last 17 matches in all competitions and the Dutch side are fancied to grab a consolation strike.

Ajax v Aston Villa Tip 1: Aston Villa to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Watkins set to lead by example

Ollie Watkins has been hogging the headlines for Aston Villa this season and the free-scoring 28-year-old can enhance his growing reputation with another goal in Amsterdam.

Watkins has racked up 21 goals in 37 appearances this season and that includes five strikes in his last three appearances, with him opening the scoring on each occasion.

The England international featured in only four of Villa’s six group-stage matches but was on the scoresheet both home and away against AZ and he has the ability to terrify this Ajax defence.

Ajax v Aston Villa Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 11/10 with bet365

McGinn has strong card credentials

While Villa are fancied to triumph, it is unlikely to be easy work and the size of the occasion should lead to a few cards being dished out.

One player who could receive a caution is Villa’s passionate midfielder John McGinn, who wears his heart on his sleeve and loves to get stuck into a challenge.

The Scottish international has picked up nine yellow cards in 40 appearances this season, which includes two in the group stages of the competition, and winning his midfield battle will be key if Villa are to succeed.

Ajax v Aston Villa Tip 3: John McGinn to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365