Aintree Day 2 Tips: Expert Picks for Friday April 12th

Our horse racing expert offers his Aintree Day 2 Tips, with picks selected for all of today's races as we enter the second day of the festival.

Ladies Day is upon us at the Aintree Festival, with our horse racing expert here to offer his best tips and predictions for all today's action as the day two of the festival gets underway.

Aintree Day 2 Tips and Predictions

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Mildmay Novices’ Chase 13:45 - 3m 1f

Iroko suffered an out of character defeat at Cheltenham recently, but this was coming off of four months out.

Jonjo O’Neill Jr has been impressing at Aintree of late, and looks set to start his Friday off right with a winner in the first.

The only threat could come from Chianti Classico, the winner at Cheltenham, but Iroko will be able to find it way past this over the 3m race, with bags of pace in store towards the end.

Aintree Day 2 Tip 1: Iroko @4/1 with bet365

Aintree Handicap Hurdle 14:20 - 2m 4f

Jango Baie looks like a great option for an E/W bet in this one and at 10/1 could still provide punters with some decent value.

Issues were raised around the potential of Nicky Henderson horses, due to his Cheltenham outings. This was all put to bed on Thursday however, as Sir Gino ran its way into a victory.

A grade 1 winner at Aintree, and now making his Handicap debut, and will be hoping to fins its way into a place. bet365 are also offering an improved 5 places on this, so there is even more opportunity for it to payout.

Aintree Day 2 Tip 2: Jango Baie @10/1 (E/W) with bet365

Top Novices’ Hurdle 14:55 - 2m ½ f

Mystical Power is the shortest priced favourite on the market today, but make no mistake it is excellent value for this, as it gets set to walk this five horse field.

The name of the horse speaks to Willie Mullins undisputed record when it comes to small field hurdles as it should face no problems in this one.

So far this season it has never come outside of the top two, and over such a short track can demonstrate its blistering pace.

Aintree Day 2 Tip 3: Mystical Power @5/6 with bet365

Melling Chase 15:30 - 2m 4f

Jonbon proved its mettle last year, taking its race by a massive seven lengths, and even though it has to go a couple of furlongs further this time out should find it no trouble at all.

Any issues that could’ve been taken with Nicey Henderson horses have been dissuaded and this should open the door for Jonbon to storm to victory in the 15:30.

Protektorat is considered to be the next challenger up in this one, and for those looking for cover a reverse forecast could be the best way to go.

Aintree Day 2 Tip 4: Jonbon @5/4 with bet365

Topham Chase 16:05 - 2m 5f

Life In The Park is our lookout at 16:05 as Rachel Blackmore looks for her first win of the Aintree festival so far.

The Queen of Cheltenham laid claim to her first National a few years back and will be looking to build some momentum heading into Saturday.

It brings with it tonnes of form into a big field handicap and the distance and ground could suit it well to kick on in this one.

Aintree Day 2 Tip 5: Life In The Park @13/2 with bet365

Sefton Novices’ Hurdle 16:40 - 3m ½f

The Jukebox Man is getting set for the longest race of the day, and even though it hasn’t managed to secure a result in its last two times of asking, its pace before this was impeccable.

Three wins in its last five, and an unfortunate loss at Cheltenham has placed it well coming into this one, as many thought it should've gone all the way.

Being pipped at the line will live long in its memory and neither the trainer nor the jockey, Kielan Woods, will let that happen again.

Aintree Day 2 Tip 6: Life In The Park @13/2 with bet365

Lydiate Handicap Hurdle 17:15 - 2m ½f

We have gone for a longshot on the last race of the day, but even we were surprised at the odds El Jefe comes into this one with, particularly considering its form.

A winner four times this term, as well as placing well in the majority of its races, sets it up well, with perhaps its most recent race, finishing 7th of 8, could have marred its price.

7lb to the good should only help it over the ground and distance also, and the odds offer some serious value.

Aintree Day 2 Tip 7: El Jefe @40/1 (E/W) with bet365