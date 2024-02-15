AC Milan vs Rennes Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Europa League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his AC Milan vs Rennes predictions and betting tips, ahead of the first leg of their Europa League knockout round.

AC Milan were dumped unceremoniously out of the Champions League, at the expense of the group of death. This has resulted in them now facing Rennes in the knockout round of the Europa League, hoping to progress to the round of 16.

AC Milan vs Rennes Betting Tips

AC Milan to Win @4/6 with bet365

Over 2 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Martin Terrier 1.5+ Shots @4/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Rennes have been impressive in the Europa League, finishing comfortably second in the group, with four wins to their name, only losing to Villarreal. However, they have drawn the short straw having to take on AC Milan and could see their continental foray come to an end.

Milan making it look easy

Despite Rennes coming into this on a five-game winning streak they look unlikely to be able to unseat Milan in the San Siro, having been so impressive here of late, and with the French sides poor scoring record when on the road.

This has resulted in them scoring less than one goal a game when not at home, having only managed to bag nine in their last ten league away matches.

Whilst this does tick up slightly when playing in the Europa League that have only defeated Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos, neither of whom can match the might of Milan.

The Rossoneri are currently nine games unbeaten, and on a streak at home where they are yet to lose in their last seven meetings.

Milan have won nine of their twelve home games, and could well end up putting paid to any plans Rennes may have beyond this round.

The San Siro will be looking for a positive reaction from their side, as losing Champions League football will be a blow to them, and nothing short of a victory will keep them at bay.

AC Milan vs Rennes Tip 1: AC Milan to Win @4/6 with bet365

Goals to fly on the continent

Despite the defensive nature of the Serie A, Milan do not seem to have bought into this ideal, engaging in high-scoring clashes, something that looks set to continue heading into this one.

Just two of their last twelve clashes have seen under two goals, with this holding true in all four of their most recent European clashes also.

Rennes seem to keep up with this trend also, as five of their six Europa League games, as well as three of their last five league games have hit the over nicely.

Milan will be expected to set the tone at home, forcing Rennes to either keep up with them or capitulate, either way bringing a high-scoring game with it.

AC Milan vs Rennes Tip 2: Over 2 Goals @17/20 with bet365

Terrier trying to turn the game

Whilst Milan looks set to take a victory in this one, Martin Terrier, Rennes foremost winger will be trying to change this narrative, perhaps to no avail.

It is not worth banking on Rennes getting a goal, let alone backing Terrier to get it, however, he will not be short of shots, as the prime member of their strikeforce.

He has been averaging 2.2 shots per game for his side, and it is worth remembering that these can be blocked, saved, missed or even go it, providing lots of potential opportunities for the line to be contributed to.

AC Milan vs Rennes Tip 3: Martin Terrier 1.5+ Shots @4/6 with bet365