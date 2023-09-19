Our betting expert offers his AC Milan vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips for today's Champions League clash at the San Siro.

Newcastle United are about to embark on their Champions League journey, but this is one that may well take them down through the seven rings as they enter the group of death, as first up is AC Milan.

AC Milan vs Newcastle betting tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

AC Milan draw no bet @ 5/6 with bet365

Both teams to receive 2+ cards @ 10/11 with bet365

AC Milan to take more corners @ 6/5 with bet365

Milan will do their best to emulate Dante as they will look to put the Toon Army through hell tonight.

The city of Newcastle may well seem a touch a touch quieter as many make the trip to Milan, and many more wait with bated breath for their first Champions League match is around 20 years.

Rossoneri can respond to Milan derby mauling

In the wake of a chastening 5-1 hammering by their local rivals in the Milan derby, the Rossoneri are only marginal favourites to win their Group F opening game at home to Newcastle.

That appears strange given the seven-time Champions League winners' pedigree and the visiting Magpies' relative lack of experience at this level.

Eddie Howe's team are not complete novices with Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali having appeared regularly in European club competition, but eight of Newcastle's likely starters have played fewer than six Champions League games with five set to make their Champions League debuts on Tuesday.

Despite cashing in on the brilliant Tonali this past summer, Milan retained the core of the squad who reached the semi-finals last season and are unlikely to be overawed by their opponents or the occasion.

And it may only take a couple of the Newcastle team, who were beaten in both of their domestic away games this season, to show their nerves for the hosts to take advantage.

Milan's solid home form, which has seen them win 18 and lose only four of their 28 home Serie A and Champions League games since the start of last season, should ensure they do not taste defeat for the second time in a week.

Magpies may proceed with cautions

Much was made of Newcastle's time-wasting tactics by rival managers last season and it was interesting to see one blame the St James' Park ballboys for getting in on the act at the weekend.

Newcastle picked up three bookings during the stoppage-time period against Brentford and, although only one was for delaying the game, it is clear that Howe's team are prepared to risk being cautioned as long as they secure a result.

The former Bournemouth boss spent time in Madrid studying Atletico boss Diego Simeone before returning to management with Newcastle and he has certainly implemented some of the tactics the Argentinian perfected in his tactical approach.

This is the sort of game that may demand full use of the Simeone playbook and it would be no surprise to see Newcastle playing in a way that riles Milan by committing fouls and attempting to draw them to diffuse the game.

Stefano Pioli's side cannot afford to let their frustrations get the better of them but will feel they need to show their fans they mean business after last Saturday's 5-1 loss to Inter.

Milan can be miserly when it comes to corners

The Rossoneri have allowed their opponents to win an average of just three corners per game this season, while Newcastle are allowing an average of five.

When the Magpies played Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium they did not win a single corner and they managed only three in their only other away game of the campaign at Brighton.

Those precedents do not seem conducive to backing Newcastle to take more flag-kicks than Milan, even though the visitors are favoured in the corner match-bet market.

