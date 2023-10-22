AC Milan vs Juventus Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts can continue fine form at San Siro

Our Italian football betting expert offers up his AC Milan vs Juventus predictions and betting tips, with a result, goalscorer and player to be booked

League leaders Milan host third-placed Juventus at 19:45 for a top-of-the-table Serie A clash this Sunday for what promises to be an exciting affair, with both sides looking to solidify their title credentials with a victory over a fellow contender.

AC Milan vs Juventus Betting Tips

AC Milan to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Olivier Giroud to score or assist @ 6/5 with bet365

Federico Gatti to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Pioli’s men can retain top spot

Milan have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, winning all but one of their matches in Serie A, and will be feeling confident in welcoming a Juventus side who they did the double over last season.

Stefano Pioli led his team to the title in 2022 and he will be hoping to regain the trophy from Napoli following a disappointing season in domestic competition that saw Milan finish fourth, although they did reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Juventus have started the season relatively well, although their away form is a cause for concern as they have won just two of their four matches on the road this term.

And those wins came against Udinese and Empoli, who are 17th and 18th in Serie A respectively, suggesting they may be defeated by a Milan side who are yet to lose at home in four games in all competitions, with their 5-1 loss to rivals Inter being considered an ‘away’ match.

The absence of key players Ismael Bennacer and Mike Maignan will be worrisome for Pioli, but Milan are unbeaten in five matches against the Old Lady and can continue that run with a victory on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Juventus Tip 1: AC Milan to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Goalkeeper turned goalscorer?

Olivier Giroud made the headlines in his last match for AC Milan as he deputised in goal following a late red card for his International teammate Mike Maignan.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward made a crucial save in that match against Genoa as Milan won 1-0, but Giroud’s form at the other end of the pitch this season has been just as impressive.

He has scored four goals and assisted three more in seven Serie A matches and is proving that age really is just a number as he continues to perform at the highest level, despite being 37 years old.

Giroud assisted the opener in Milan’s home win over Juventus last season before scoring the only goal of the game when his side left the Allianz Stadium as 1-0 victors in the reverse fixture and France’s all-time top scorer may have a say on the result again.

AC Milan vs Juventus Tip 2: Olivier Giroud to score or assist @ 6/5 with bet365

Milan’s left side may leave Gatti in trouble

Juventus’s right-sided centre-back Federico Gatti looks set to be in for a tough time at the San Siro as Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 system has a tendency to allow overloads on the flanks, which is precisely where Milan are most dangerous.

The hosts’ left side boasts the exceptional talents of flying-full-back Theo Hernandez and Portuguese star Rafael Leao and the combination of the pair, with their immense pace and skilful nature, may leave Gatti exposed and lead the Italian to committing multiple fouls.

Allegri has deployed both Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie in the right-wing-back role this season, neither of whom are naturals in the position, and whoever plays may not help Gatti out enough to prevent the centre-back from picking up a yellow card.

AC Milan vs Juventus Tip 3: Federico Gatti to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365