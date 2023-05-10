Goal brings you the lates AC Milan vs Inter Milan betting tips and predictions ahead of the 20:00 Champions League semi-final, on BT Sport 1

In a throwback to a bygone era of Italy being the centre of the footballing world, all eyes will be on the San Siro on Wednesday night for the first leg of Milan and Inter’s highly-anticipated Champions League semi-final.

Only twice before have the Milanese natives contested a European tie with the Rossoneri emerging victorious on both occasions, edging past the Nerazzurri in the 2002/03 semi-finals and 2004/05 quarter-finals.

Milan are the underdogs to qualify this time around ahead of what will be a fiercely contested tie for the right to be the first Italian representative in a Champions League final since 2017.

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Rivals may cancel each other out

Both teams have had to dig deep to reach the last four with Inter having come through a group containing Barcelona and Bayern Munich before knockout ties against Portuguese duo Porto and Benfica.

Milan’s group was a little more straightforward but they then had to deal with Tottenham and Napoli in the knockout stage. Stefano Pioli’s men had to dig deep in both those ties with the second legs away from home, showing a grit and determination that has stood them in good stead.

They head into the semi-final unbeaten in nine matches and although performances have been a little patchy at times, Milan are unlikely to roll over.

They’ve conceded once in their last six Champions League outings and may have to lean on that defensive solidity a little bit more to get a result in the likely absence of joint topscorer Rafael Leao, who has a groin injury.

Inter’s recent form makes for better reading having won their last five games, scoring 14 and conceding once in the process. Factor in keeping a clean sheet in six of their 10 Champions League outings this season and a Leao-less Milan could have their work cut out going forward.

They’ve got the better of Milan in two of this season’s three derby meetings, thrashing them 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup before a narrow 1-0 win in the league in February.

This clash should be more akin to the recent league game between the sides in being a nip and tuck affair and with the stakes so high, neither side will want to lose the tie in the first leg.

Card-happy official faces busy night

The two league meetings between these sides this season have produced at least seven cards and that trend may carry over to the Champions League.

Jesus Gil Manzano is the man tasked with keeping a lid on a powder keg of a game and the Spanish official has shown he’s not afraid to go to his pocket.

Manzano has dished out just over five cards per game on average in both La Liga and the Champions League this season, and faces another busy night with Milan having collected the fourth most yellow cards (81) in Serie A.

Calhanoglu can take the fight to old side

Hakan Calhanoglu spent four years in the red and black of AC Milan before crossing the city divide to join Inter in 2021 and could prove a thorn in his old team’s side on Wednesday.

The Turkey international may have only scored four goals in all competitions this season but it hasn’t been for the want of trying, averaging close to two shots per game in Serie A.

Calhanoglu has registered at least two shots in each of Inter’s league meetings with Milan this season and comes into this latest encounter having had at least two attempts on goal in seven of his last eight starts in Serie A.

